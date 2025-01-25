Today's fortune: Jan. 25, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: EncounteringLucky direction: South1936: You may have fortune with food today.1948: Create a gathering with your children.1960: Spending may bring you joy.1972: Expect delightful news or meetings.1984: Plan a family outing or trip.1996: Travel to a place you desire.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1937: You may acquire something new.1949: You could invite or be invited somewhere.1961: Meet with acquaintances or enjoy an outing.1973: Plan a couple’s outing with your partner.1985: Moderate spending brings life balance.1997: Smiles and laughter may blossom today.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1938: Adjusting to the changing world can be tough.1950: Parenting isn’t always easy.1962: Save your words but open your wallet.1974: Return favors when you’ve received them.1986: You may face unexpected expenses.1998: Consider both cost-effectiveness and satisfaction.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1939: Don’t cling to outdated practices.1951: Declutter unused items.1963: Helping one another is natural.1975: You might attend a gathering or meet an acquaintance.1987: Enjoy shopping or cultural performances.1999: Make sure to arrive on time.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1940: Trust your intuition.1952: You may receive respect or appreciation.1964: Share pride in your children or home.1976: Put your plans into action.1988: Both expenses and gains are possible today.2000: Enjoy a refreshing and delightful day.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: North1941: Avoid meddling in your children’s affairs.1953: Observing might bring frustration, but not observing leads to curiosity.1965: Avoid overeating and cold food.1977: Gentleness can overcome harshness.1989: Use reason over emotion.2001: Envying others only makes you lose.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: South1942: Nothing will go to waste today.1954: Streams converge into rivers and seas.1966: More is better — even more than that is best.1978: Unite through family ties and loyalty.1990: Everything seems to align with your desires.2002: A strong team effort leads to success.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1943: Your heart and mind may fill with joy.1955: Balance honor and practicality today.1967: Hard work will be rewarding.1979: Despite challenges, you’ll reach your goal.1991: Conversations and cooperation bring harmony.2003: You may receive useful information.Wealth: ExpenseHealth: CautionLove: StifledLucky direction: South1944: Watch and learn without interference.1956: Refrain from showing anger, even if displeased.1968: Respect boundaries and avoid overstepping.1980: Don’t be overly rigid; adapt to circumstances.1992: Enjoy solitude and personal space.2004: Use logic over emotion in decision-making.Wealth: ExpenseHealth: CautionLove: PassionateLucky direction: Northeast1945: Silence is golden; think before speaking.1957: Doing nothing may be better than acting rashly.1969: Excessive rigidity leads to breakage.1981: Accept differences rather than resist them.1993: Avoid potential conflicts in relationships.2005: It’s best not to meet friends today.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: East1946: Wisdom earned by experience guides your day.1958: Everything seems appealing.1970: Foster mutual understanding for growth.1982: Balance purpose and benefits effectively.1994: You may demonstrate skills and gain recognition.2006: Your public image might improve.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1935: Expect a fulfilling day.1947: Gains may exceed losses.1959: People matter more than material things.1971: Live a life full of affection and connection.1983: An overlooked detail could bring delight.1995: A joyful and dynamic day ahead.2007: Dream big and aim high.