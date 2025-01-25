Ex-KBO club manager Ryu Ji-hyun named new skipper for nat'l baseball team

Korea will have a new manager at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) next year.The KBO named Ryu Ji-hyun, former manager of the LG Twins, as the new bench boss for the national team. The KBO said Ryu's term will take him through the end of the 2026 WBC.Ryu, 53, was the bench coach for manager Ryu Joong-il at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 in November last year. Prior to that, he managed the Twins from 2021 to 2022, after spending several years as their fielding instructor and bench coach.Ryu Ji-hyun was also on the national team coaching staff at the 2014, 2018 and 2023 Asian Games, where Korea won gold medals. He coached Korea at the 2006 and 2013 WBC, too.The KBO said Ryu is an ideal fit for the top national team job now, thanks to his wealth of professional and international coaching experience and his understanding of the latest trends in domestic and international baseball.Ryu will officially begin his duty in February, the KBO added.Yonhap