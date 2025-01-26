Hello kitty lovers: Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show has it all
Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 18:00
Cat enthusiasts browse a range of products on display at the Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show at Coex Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 26. [YONHAP]
At the expo, vendors offer products ranging from cat food and treats to cat trees and other stimulating activities for furry family members.
