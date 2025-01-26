 Hello kitty lovers: Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show has it all
Hello kitty lovers: Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show has it all

Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 18:00
Cat enthusiasts browse a range of products on display at the Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show at Coex Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 26. [YONHAP]

Cat enthusiasts browse a range of products on display at the Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show at Coex Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 26.
 
At the expo, vendors offer products ranging from cat food and treats to cat trees and other stimulating activities for furry family members.
 
Hello kitty lovers: Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show has it all

