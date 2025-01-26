Korean Air to fly Airbus A350-900 on routes to Japan
Published: 26 Jan. 2025
Korean Air will begin operating two eco-friendly Airbus A350-900 aircraft on short-haul routes to Japan from Monday.
The A350-900 is a wide-body aircraft measuring 66.89 meters (219.5 feet) in length and 17.05 meters in height. It is designed for long-haul routes with an operational range of over 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles), enabling direct service to all regions of Europe and most major cities in North America.
The model is touted as a next-generation eco-friendly, highly efficient plane. Its airframe incorporates over 50 percent carbon composite materials, significantly reducing weight while enhancing durability.
The inaugural flight, HL8598, will take off on an Incheon-Osaka route on Monday morning. Korean Air plans to operate the A350-900 on this route twice daily.
The second flight, HL8597, will depart from Incheon and arrive in Fukuoka Monday afternoon. This route will operate a round-trip daily.
Beginning with short-distance routes to Japan, the planes will fly to Taipei starting in March, and long-haul destinations, including Madrid and Rome, from the second half of this year.
The A350-900 can accommodate 311 passengers, equipped with 28 Prestige Class seats and 283 economy seats.
The airline said it has assembled a dedicated team of veteran pilots for A350 operations. Flight crews completed six months of intensive training at the Airbus Asia Training Center in Singapore, including instructor qualification programs to establish an in-house training system.
“Our comprehensive training program encompasses high-intensity response scenarios beyond standard protocols, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence,” a Korean Air spokesperson said in a statement.
The domestic carrier plans to continue the expansion of its fleet with Airbus units, including A350-900 and A350-1000 variants.
