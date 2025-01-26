Pingu pop-up: Lotte opens store for popular penguin series
Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 18:00
A model poses with "Pingu" products at a pop-up in Lotte Department Store's flagship mall in Jamsil, southern Seoul, on Jan. 26.
The department store said it is running the pop-up for the popular claymation series about a penguin through Feb. 6 in front of the Trevi Fountain in the basement.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)