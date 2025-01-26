 Pingu pop-up: Lotte opens store for popular penguin series
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Pingu pop-up: Lotte opens store for popular penguin series

Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 18:00
A model poses with "Pingu" products at a pop-up in Lotte Department Store's flagship mall in Jamsil, southern Seoul, on Jan. 26. [LOTTE SHOPPING]

A model poses with "Pingu" products at a pop-up in Lotte Department Store's flagship mall in Jamsil, southern Seoul, on Jan. 26. [LOTTE SHOPPING]

 
A model poses with "Pingu" products at a pop-up in Lotte Department Store's flagship mall in Jamsil, southern Seoul, on Jan. 26.
 
The department store said it is running the pop-up for the popular claymation series about a penguin through Feb. 6 in front of the Trevi Fountain in the basement.
tags Korea Lotte Department Store

More in Industry

Pingu pop-up: Lotte opens store for popular penguin series

Hello kitty lovers: Nyang Nyang Punch Cat Show has it all

Unit price for vehicle exports slides for first in 8 years

Woori Bank cuts household loan rates after Lunar New Year

Samsung Heavy, Hanwha Ocean top shipbuilding orders for 2024

Related Stories

Lotte lights up, Shinsegae shines as Christmas festivity comes to town

Department stores investing big into refurbishment and makeovers

Cheers

Lotte Department Store to invest $5B with new malls on the way

Lotte opens 'Conran Shop X Saytouche' pop-up
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)