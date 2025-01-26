Samsung Heavy, Hanwha Ocean top shipbuilding orders for 2024

Three Korean shipbuilders were on the list of the world's top 10 companies by new global orders in 2024, while the remaining seven spots were claimed by Chinese shipyards, industry data showed Sunday.Samsung Heavy Industries ranked fifth on the list, based on new orders measured in compensated gross tons (CGTs), and Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Samho followed in sixth and seventh places, according to the data from the London-based Clarkson Research Services.China's New Times Shipbuilding was on the top, followed by Hudong–Zhonghua Shipbuilding, New Yangzijiang and Hengli Heavy Industry.Dalian Shipbuilding, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and Jiangnan Shipyard placed eighth to 10th.In terms of order backlog, however, Korean companies led the field.HD Hyundai Heavy Industries ranked first globally with 8.93 million CGTs as of January. Samsung Heavy Industries followed with 8.72 million CGTs and Hanwha Ocean placed third with 8.49 million CGTs. HD Hyundai Samho secured the sixth spot in this category.Insiders noted that the results highlight Korean shipbuilders' performance in securing large-scale orders and maintaining significant backlogs to ensure steady production in the coming years.Yonhap