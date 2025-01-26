At Indian Embassy's 76th Republic Day, ambassador looks to future ties with Korea
Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 16:04
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
The Indian Embassy in Korea held an event Jan. 23 to celebrate its 76th Republic Day in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
India’s Republic Day was designated to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar said that the bilateral ties between Korea and his country are based on shared religious heritage, mainly Buddhism, and shared values as "resilient democracies." Kumar also noted that "this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Special Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.
"Defense industry, shipbuilding, green hydrogen, electronics and digital transformation have emerged as promising areas for deeper cooperation," Kumar said, adding that the two countries could join hands in addressing regional global challenges together for "peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."
Also, Korean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Byung-won highlighted the increasing importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. The deputy minister mentioned that the launch of the Korea-India Fast Track Mechanism last year shows an increasing joint effort in the business sector. The mechanism was established to tackle Korean corporations’ difficulties in operating in India.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)