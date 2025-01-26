N Seoul Tower, Tokyo Tower to light up for 60 years of Korea-Japan ties

Two iconic landmarks in Seoul and Tokyo will light up simultaneously next month in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Japan, a diplomatic source said Sunday.N Seoul Tower and Tokyo Tower will be lit up at night sometime in mid-February to mark the anniversary of the 1965 establishment of bilateral ties, according to the source.Officials are considering projecting an emblem or a commemorative slogan onto Seoul N Tower on Mount Namsan in central Seoul, while Tokyo Tower is expected to be lit up with its LED lighting.The two landmarks, which offer panoramic views of their respective capitals, have previously been lit simultaneously for a summer solstice festival organized by the two countries.Built in 1975, N Seoul Tower is Korea's first major broadcasting tower and stands 236.7 meters (776.6 feet) tall.Yonhap