Prosecutors indict President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law attempt

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The state prosecution service indicted President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday evening on charges of masterminding an insurrection and abusing his authority over his short-lived imposition of martial law last month.









The indictment was announced just after the country’s senior prosecutors spent three hours in the afternoon deliberating whether to indict Yoon, who also happens to be a former prosecutor general.





Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung’s meeting with the chiefs of the prosecution’s regional offices took place as the expiry of Yoon’s arrest warrant loomed with no possibility of an extension.





In the end, they chose the latter option.





Update, Jan. 26: Headline changed, details of Yoon’s indictment added .