Snow festival kicks off in Pyeongchang
Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 17:19 Updated: 26 Jan. 2025, 17:23
A woman takes a photo of herself with a relief sculpted from snow at the 31st Daegwallyeong Snow Festival in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, on Jan. 26.
The festival, which kicked off the same day, is due to run until Feb. 2.
