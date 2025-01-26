 Snow festival kicks off in Pyeongchang
Snow festival kicks off in Pyeongchang

Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 17:19 Updated: 26 Jan. 2025, 17:23
A woman takes a photo of herself with a relief sculpted from snow at the 31st Daegwallyeong Snow Festival in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, on Jan. 26. The festival, which kicked off the same day, is due to run until Feb. 2. [NEWS1]

A woman takes a photo of herself with a relief sculpted from snow at the 31st Daegwallyeong Snow Festival in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, on Jan. 26. 
 
The festival, which kicked off the same day, is due to run until Feb. 2.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
Snow festival kicks off in Pyeongchang

