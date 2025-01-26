Today's fortune: Jan. 26, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautionLove: StiflingLucky direction: West1936: Avoid overeating.1948: You may not find things satisfactory today.1960: Reflect on the saying, “Children remain in your arms.”1972: Spending may exceed your plans.1984: Avoid working and rest at home.1996: Be cautious about undesirable encounters.Wealth: SpendingHealth: FairLove: ConflictingLucky direction: East1937: Drink tea or water frequently.1949: Parents can't always win over their children.1961: Consider others' perspectives carefully.1973: Differentiate between things that seem alike.1985: Leave early to avoid traffic jams.1997: Dress warmly rather than stylishly when going out.Wealth: FairHealth: FairLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Nothing overly good or bad today.1950: Familiar things offer the most comfort.1962: Life experiences are mostly the same for everyone.1974: Maintain a positive mindset.1986: Spending may come with potential benefits.1998: Partial success is still progress.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: East1939: Act as the elder of the family.1951: Life may be filled with happiness.1963: Experience satisfaction and life's essence.1975: Your home may be filled with joy.1987: Engage in the work you love.1999: Spend time with someone you like.Wealth: FairHealth: FairLove: JealousyLucky direction: North1940: Focus on decluttering rather than accumulating.1952: Stay indifferent to worldly matters.1964: Keep your charitable deeds discreet.1976: Relationships thrive with mutual effort.1988: Others' possessions may seem more desirable.2000: Show your unique style over following trends.Wealth: FairHealth: FairLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1941: Compliments can inspire greatness.1953: Save words but spend where needed.1965: Value people over material wealth.1977: Spend wisely rather than sparingly.1989: Embrace opportunities rather than rejecting them.2001: Balance cost-effectiveness with personal value.Wealth: FairHealth: FairLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1942: Exchange acts of kindness.1954: Provide guidance or assistance to others.1966: Help when necessary, focusing on your family first.1978: Family comes before others.1990: Combine urban style with classic touches.2002: Look after your responsibilities properly.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: Southwest1943: Family harmony is the root of happiness.1955: More people and resources bring greater outcomes.1967: Tackle household matters as a family.1979: Unite under the bonds of kinship.1991: Good things attract many people.2003: You may improve relationships with others.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1944: Your family remains your greatest treasure.1956: It's fine to proudly share family successes.1968: Collaborate with others for a greater impact.1980: Both people and things are better in abundance.1992: Mutual understanding may lead to unity.2004: Join a club or group gathering.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1945: Small surprises may bring joy.1957: Aim for dual benefits; seize all opportunities.1969: Achievements bring satisfying outcomes.1981: Life may feel more relaxed and enjoyable.1993: Shine with confidence and charm.2006: Expect compliments and acknowledgment.Wealth: FairHealth: CautionLove: ConflictingLucky direction: North1946: Avoid cold food; keep yourself warm.1958: Soothe yourself with warm baths.1970: Avoid the mindset that only you can succeed.1982: Stay indoors and take time to rest.1994: Spend time reflecting in solitude.2006: Take time for personal introspection.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautionLove: UnevenLucky direction: East1935: Trust money over people.1947: Be mindful of your age and body.1959: Reflect on the saying, “Children remain in your arms.”1971: Double-check even familiar paths.1983: Avoid falling for exaggerated advertisements.2007: Don’t cling too much to friends.