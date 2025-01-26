Today's fortune: Jan. 26, 2025
Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 (Dec. 27 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Spending
Health: Caution
Love: Stifling
Lucky direction: West
1936: Avoid overeating.
1948: You may not find things satisfactory today.
1960: Reflect on the saying, “Children remain in your arms.”
1972: Spending may exceed your plans.
1984: Avoid working and rest at home.
1996: Be cautious about undesirable encounters.
Ox
Wealth: Spending
Health: Fair
Love: Conflicting
Lucky direction: East
1937: Drink tea or water frequently.
1949: Parents can't always win over their children.
1961: Consider others' perspectives carefully.
1973: Differentiate between things that seem alike.
1985: Leave early to avoid traffic jams.
1997: Dress warmly rather than stylishly when going out.
Tiger
Wealth: Fair
Health: Fair
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1938: Nothing overly good or bad today.
1950: Familiar things offer the most comfort.
1962: Life experiences are mostly the same for everyone.
1974: Maintain a positive mindset.
1986: Spending may come with potential benefits.
1998: Partial success is still progress.
Rabbit
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: East
1939: Act as the elder of the family.
1951: Life may be filled with happiness.
1963: Experience satisfaction and life's essence.
1975: Your home may be filled with joy.
1987: Engage in the work you love.
1999: Spend time with someone you like.
Dragon
Wealth: Fair
Health: Fair
Love: Jealousy
Lucky direction: North
1940: Focus on decluttering rather than accumulating.
1952: Stay indifferent to worldly matters.
1964: Keep your charitable deeds discreet.
1976: Relationships thrive with mutual effort.
1988: Others' possessions may seem more desirable.
2000: Show your unique style over following trends.
Snake
Wealth: Fair
Health: Fair
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: West
1941: Compliments can inspire greatness.
1953: Save words but spend where needed.
1965: Value people over material wealth.
1977: Spend wisely rather than sparingly.
1989: Embrace opportunities rather than rejecting them.
2001: Balance cost-effectiveness with personal value.
Horse
Wealth: Fair
Health: Fair
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1942: Exchange acts of kindness.
1954: Provide guidance or assistance to others.
1966: Help when necessary, focusing on your family first.
1978: Family comes before others.
1990: Combine urban style with classic touches.
2002: Look after your responsibilities properly.
Sheep
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: Southwest
1943: Family harmony is the root of happiness.
1955: More people and resources bring greater outcomes.
1967: Tackle household matters as a family.
1979: Unite under the bonds of kinship.
1991: Good things attract many people.
2003: You may improve relationships with others.
Monkey
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
1944: Your family remains your greatest treasure.
1956: It's fine to proudly share family successes.
1968: Collaborate with others for a greater impact.
1980: Both people and things are better in abundance.
1992: Mutual understanding may lead to unity.
2004: Join a club or group gathering.
Rooster
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1945: Small surprises may bring joy.
1957: Aim for dual benefits; seize all opportunities.
1969: Achievements bring satisfying outcomes.
1981: Life may feel more relaxed and enjoyable.
1993: Shine with confidence and charm.
2006: Expect compliments and acknowledgment.
Dog
Wealth: Fair
Health: Caution
Love: Conflicting
Lucky direction: North
1946: Avoid cold food; keep yourself warm.
1958: Soothe yourself with warm baths.
1970: Avoid the mindset that only you can succeed.
1982: Stay indoors and take time to rest.
1994: Spend time reflecting in solitude.
2006: Take time for personal introspection.
Pig
Wealth: Spending
Health: Caution
Love: Uneven
Lucky direction: East
1935: Trust money over people.
1947: Be mindful of your age and body.
1959: Reflect on the saying, “Children remain in your arms.”
1971: Double-check even familiar paths.
1983: Avoid falling for exaggerated advertisements.
2007: Don’t cling too much to friends.
