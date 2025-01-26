More in Football

Kim Min-jae scores third goal of the season in Bayern Munich's win against Freiburg

Korean footballer banned in China cleared to play elsewhere following FIFA decision

Son Heung-min scores twice as Spurs beat Hoffenheim

[VIDEO] Alvarez's words on Atletico Madrid's comeback against Bayer Leverkusen

Your Seollal schedule: A full moon of sports to catch this Lunar New Year