Kim Min-jae scores third goal of the season in Bayern Munich's win against Freiburg
Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 10:33 Updated: 26 Jan. 2025, 13:31
Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae headed in his third goal of the 2024-25 season in a 2-0 win over Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion in Germany on Saturday.
Kim doubled the lead in the 54th minute after Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 15th minute, which marked the English forward’s first league goal in open play since November last year.
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany pointed to what else Kane brings to the team, including his defensive work.
“He also plays an important role with his character,” Kompany said. “He's going to give his all to be successful this year, and we're using that, too.”
For Kim, it was his third goal of the season after his first against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in October and his second against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in November.
Kim has been a regular center-back pick so far this season with 28 appearances across all competitions. His presence has contributed to Bayern conceding the fewest goals in the Bundesliga at 16 in 19 matches.
Saturday’s win stretched Bayern’s lead to six points. The club also profited from defending champion Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw in Leipzig, where Florian Wirtz struck the post three times and the visitors were left to rue Edmond Tapsoba’s late own goal.
Bayern's 48 points after 19 matches are its best return for nine years. Kompany's team has won its last five Bundesliga games.
“We've often won playing very good football,” Kompany said. “It wasn't our nicest game today, but it's among the nicest wins. This Freiburg team is very strong at home.”
Bayern will return to action for their final Champions League league phase match against Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday at home.
The Bundesliga giants have not seen as much success in this season’s premier continental club tournament, sitting in 15th place on the 36-team table with four wins and three losses.
