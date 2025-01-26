 Im Sung-jae posts another top-5 at Farmers Insurance Open
Published: 26 Jan. 2025, 14:59
Im Sung-jae hits his tee shot second hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 25 in San Diego, California. [AP/YONHAP]

Im Sung-jae enjoyed his second top-5 finish in three starts this season at the Farmers Insurance Open after closing with a one-under 71 at Torrey Pines on Saturday.  
 

The two-time PGA Tour winner traded four birdies against three bogeys at the South Course to end his week in tied fourth place, three strokes behind winner Harris English. Compatriot Lee Kyoung-hoon finished joint ninth after a 75.  
 
English secured his career fifth win by one stroke following a 73, with Sam Stevens settling for second place after charging up the leaderboard with a 68.  
  
It was also Im’s third top-10 at Torrey Pines following a T4 finish in 2023 and T6 in 2022, and the Korean star is now eagerly waiting for the Genesis Invitational, which will be played at Torrey Pines in a few weeks times following a switch in venue due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.  
  
“I've always liked Torrey Pines’ South Course. It's a course that requires a good long game, and since my strength is in the long game, I think my style fits well on this course. So I think I'll be a little more confident playing here than playing Riviera at the Genesis,” he said.  
  
Im, ranked 20th in the world, finished solo third at the season-opening The Sentry in Hawaii and the strong start to a new season has given him the impetus to return into the winner’s circle where his last victory was at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.  
  
“I feel like I got a better start than last year. It's not easy to be in the top 10, but I feel like I'm starting the new year in a good mood with two top 5s already. So I'll keep working hard for the rest of the season even though it's still early stage of the year,” he said.  
  
Lee had missed four cuts in as many appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open and his first top-10 of the year after a round which featured two birdies against five bogeys will add to his confidence. 

BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [[email protected]]
