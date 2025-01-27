Hana Financial Group committee recommends reappointing currenct CEO
A board committee at Hana Financial Group recommended that the group reappoint the current chairman and CEO, Ham Young-joo, for another three-year term.
The committee chose the incumbent head as the sole candidate nominated for the chairmanship on Monday after conducting in-depth interviews with five short-listed candidates, including Ham.
The decision will be finalized in March when shareholders pass the agenda during an annual general meeting.
The committee cited Ham’s contribution to managing risks and pulling off record-high earnings amid heightened economic and political uncertainties.
"Candidate Ham Young-joo, as the group's CEO, has been credited with enhancing operational efficiency across the organization through effective management while implanting internal controls and risk management,” Hana Financial Group said in a statement.
“He led Hana Financial Group to achieve its highest-ever financial performance and record-breaking stock prices since its founding, fostering both quantitative and qualitative growth for the group,” it said.
Born in 1956 in Buyeo, South Chungcheong, Ham graduated from a commercial high school in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, and started working at Seoul Bank in 1980 with a high school degree. He studied accounting at a night school at Dankook University.
Ham became a branch manager at multiple Hana Bank locations after Hana Bank acquired Seoul Bank in 2002. He was the bank's first president after Hana Bank merged with Korea Exchange Bank in 2015 and became a Hana Financial Group vice chairman in 2016.
