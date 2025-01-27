How Chinese brands quietly became everyday essentials in Korea
Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 07:00
CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
PARK EUN-JEE
- [email protected]
Chinese brands first shook the Korean market in the mid-2010s, exemplified by Xiaomi’s portable power bank, which featured a sleek aluminum enclosure and was priced considerably lower than competitors. A decade later, Chinese e-commerce platforms like AliExpress and Temu are outperforming their Korean counterparts with low prices and five-day delivery options.
As 2025 begins, Chinese-branded robot vacuums, televisions and air conditioners — offering both cost efficiency and performance on par with Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics — are hitting the Korean market.
Xiaomi officially entered the Korean market on Jan. 15 after establishing a Korean subsidiary in early January. This marks over a decade since Koreans first began importing its 10,400 milliampere-hour power bank in 2014. The company has introduced a range of products, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, robot vacuums and power banks.
Previously, Xiaomi products were sold in Korea through third-party sellers, with many consumers purchasing directly from China. While the brand has faced criticism for the poor warranties provided by Korean distributors and importers, its official entry includes a pledge to open dedicated service centers in the country.
The company has also addressed security concerns, emphasizing that its phones “do not send any data to China,” as its servers are in Europe and Singapore.
When the China-Korea FTA took effect in 2015, the industry anticipated no major impact. A 2016 survey by the Korea Consumer Agency found that 61 percent of Korean customers had purchased Chinese products priced at 50,000 won ($34) or less, with power banks being the most common purchase. At the time, only 12 percent and 11.5 percent of respondents had bought televisions and speakers, respectively.
Fast-forward a decade, Roborock’s robot vacuum is the top-listed product on platforms like Coupang and price-comparison site Danawa, boasting far more reviews than Samsung or LG models. As of late 2024, Roborock claimed a mid-to-high 40 percent market share in Korea and has maintained the No. 1 position since entering the market in 2021.
The total import value of robot vacuums rose by 43 percent on year to reach $478 million in 2024, more than doubling the $219 million recorded in 2020.
Coupang’s Rocket Installation Service, which imports, delivers and installs large appliances, has played a major role in introducing Chinese televisions, air conditioners and vacuum cleaners to Korea. The service also facilitates returns and provides warranties, though these offerings remain less robust compared to Korean companies.
It is not just large appliances making an impact. Miniso, the budget Chinese retailer that once faced backlash for branding itself as Japanese, has rebranded and now attracts Korean consumers with officially licensed merchandise. Its shelves are stocked with Harry Potter, Disney, Pixar and Universal Pictures products, replacing the counterfeit Japanese items of the past.
“I came all the way from Yongin, Gyeonggi, to find Miniso’s licensed Disney products,” said a 30-year-old customer surnamed Park, who visited the Jongno District branch in central Seoul.
“I already use a lot of Chinese products, so I don’t mind,” said a 21-year-old university student surnamed Lee.
BY SHIM SEO-HYUN, LEE GA-RAM, CHO YONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
