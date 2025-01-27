KITA to establish new overseas office in Johannesburg, South Africa

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) plans to establish a new overseas office in Johannesburg this year to bolster trade and economic ties with African nations, KITA officials said Monday.The announcement to establish the office in the populous South African city was made during a general meeting of the Seoul members of KITA's Korea-Africa economic cooperation committee held in Seoul on Wednesday.The Johannesburg office will serve as the association's first dedicated presence on the African continent, aiming to provide on-the-ground support for Korean companies seeking to enter African markets.It will also facilitate closer cooperation with African economic organizations and help identify opportunities in key sectors, such as agriculture, energy and infrastructure.KITA Chairman Yoon Jin-sik emphasized the importance of building a strategic cooperation model for sustainable growth between Korea and Africa."It is crucial to establish a partnership that enables both Korea and Africa to achieve continuous growth," Yoon said at the general meeting.In June, Korea hosted an inaugural joint summit with 48 African nations in Seoul, during which Seoul signed 12 government-level economic partnership agreements in various fields, including trade, energy and critical minerals.Yonhap