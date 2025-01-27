 KITA to establish new overseas office in Johannesburg, South Africa
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

KITA to establish new overseas office in Johannesburg, South Africa

Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 10:29
Yoon Jin-sik, chair of the Korea International Trade Association, speaks during a Korea Africa Economic Cooperation meeting on Jan. 22. [NEWS1]

Yoon Jin-sik, chair of the Korea International Trade Association, speaks during a Korea Africa Economic Cooperation meeting on Jan. 22. [NEWS1]

 
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) plans to establish a new overseas office in Johannesburg this year to bolster trade and economic ties with African nations, KITA officials said Monday.
 
The announcement to establish the office in the populous South African city was made during a general meeting of the Seoul members of KITA's Korea-Africa economic cooperation committee held in Seoul on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
The Johannesburg office will serve as the association's first dedicated presence on the African continent, aiming to provide on-the-ground support for Korean companies seeking to enter African markets.
 
It will also facilitate closer cooperation with African economic organizations and help identify opportunities in key sectors, such as agriculture, energy and infrastructure.
 
KITA Chairman Yoon Jin-sik emphasized the importance of building a strategic cooperation model for sustainable growth between Korea and Africa.
 
"It is crucial to establish a partnership that enables both Korea and Africa to achieve continuous growth," Yoon said at the general meeting.
 
In June, Korea hosted an inaugural joint summit with 48 African nations in Seoul, during which Seoul signed 12 government-level economic partnership agreements in various fields, including trade, energy and critical minerals.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Africa KITA

More in Industry

Kia recalls 80,255 Niro EVs and hybrids over airbag, seatbelt concerns

SK hynix appoints Vice President Ryu Sung-soo as new CEO of U.S. unit

KITA to establish new overseas office in Johannesburg, South Africa

How Chinese brands quietly became everyday essentials in Korea

Pingu pop-up: Lotte opens store for popular penguin series

Related Stories

African Union Day

KITA chair to be succeeded by ex-trade minister at end of term

On board

KITA opens pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Export growth of 6% seen by KITA next year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)