 Kia recalls 80,255 Niro EVs and hybrids over airbag, seatbelt concerns
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Kia recalls 80,255 Niro EVs and hybrids over airbag, seatbelt concerns

Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 11:09 Updated: 27 Jan. 2025, 14:21
Kia's Niro hybrid SUV [KIA]

Kia's Niro hybrid SUV [KIA]

 
Kia is recalling some 80,255 Niro EVs and hybrid cars over potential airbag and seatbelt malfunctions, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
 
The NHTSA cited "variance in the routing of the floor wiring assembly combined with repeated sliding adjustment of the front passenger seat," as the reason for the recall, also raising the possibility of "malfunctioning airbags and seatbelts that may increase injuries in the case of accidents."
 
The impacted vehicles are Niro all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles manufactured between June 2022 and December 2024 at Kia's Autoland automobile factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi. 
 
The report added that Niro SUVs manufactured in mid-December are equipped with a properly routed floor wiring harness assembly that contains additional protective coverings.
 
All owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by letters by March and urged to visit a Kia dealer, where they can get the inspection and fix the assembly free of charge.
 
"In addition, dealers will reroute the floor wiring assembly and install additional protective coverings to prevent damage to the wiring," the report added.
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea kia niro recall

More in Industry

Kia recalls 80,255 Niro EVs and hybrids over airbag, seatbelt concerns

SK hynix appoints Vice President Ryu Sung-soo as new CEO of U.S. unit

KITA to establish new overseas office in Johannesburg, South Africa

How Chinese brands quietly became everyday essentials in Korea

Pingu pop-up: Lotte opens store for popular penguin series

Related Stories

Kia's new Niro proves popular with younger drivers

Kia's Niro SUV for taxis, businesses getting ready to roll

Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 electric vehicles citing charging issues

Hyundai, Kia recall over 91,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risk

Genesis faces U.S. recall over possible engine fire risks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)