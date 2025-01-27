Kia recalls 80,255 Niro EVs and hybrids over airbag, seatbelt concerns
Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 11:09 Updated: 27 Jan. 2025, 14:21
Kia is recalling some 80,255 Niro EVs and hybrid cars over potential airbag and seatbelt malfunctions, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
The NHTSA cited "variance in the routing of the floor wiring assembly combined with repeated sliding adjustment of the front passenger seat," as the reason for the recall, also raising the possibility of "malfunctioning airbags and seatbelts that may increase injuries in the case of accidents."
The impacted vehicles are Niro all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles manufactured between June 2022 and December 2024 at Kia's Autoland automobile factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.
The report added that Niro SUVs manufactured in mid-December are equipped with a properly routed floor wiring harness assembly that contains additional protective coverings.
All owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by letters by March and urged to visit a Kia dealer, where they can get the inspection and fix the assembly free of charge.
"In addition, dealers will reroute the floor wiring assembly and install additional protective coverings to prevent damage to the wiring," the report added.
