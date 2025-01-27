 SK hynix appoints Vice President Ryu Sung-soo as new CEO of U.S. unit
Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 10:49
Ryu Sung-soo, CEO of SK Hynix America [SK HYNIX AMERICA]

Korean chip giant SK hynix has appointed Vice President Ryu Sung-soo as the new CEO of its U.S. unit, SK hynix America.
 
Ryu succeeded Kim Ju-seon, who had led SK hynix America for the past four years, according to the company through social media on Sunday.
 

"Ryu has played a pivotal role in advancing memory and semiconductor solutions, driving groundbreaking innovations in high bandwidth memory (HBM) technology and DRAM product planning," SK hynix America said in a LinkedIn post.
 
"We are confident that he will be an exceptional leader, guiding us into an exciting new chapter for SK hynix America."
 
Since his promotion in 2019, Ryu had been leading global sales and marketing of HBM business.
 
SK hynix America, located in San Jose, Silicon Valley, serves as a critical communication hub between SK hynix and its U.S. customers.
 
Meanwhile, SK hynix posted a record-breaking performance in 2024, achieving 66.2 trillion won ($46.2 billion) in sales and 23.5 trillion won in operating profit, driven by robust sales of HBM products amid the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
 
 
 

Yonhap
