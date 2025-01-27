Blackpink's Jennie to release 'Love Hangover' prerelease track to solo album 'Ruby,' on Friday
Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 27 Jan. 2025, 16:40
- LEE TAE-HEE
Jennie of Blackpink will release "Love Hangover," a prerelease track to her solo album "Ruby," on Friday.
The singer's agency Odd Atelier uploaded a photo to its social media on Sunday, unveiling the track's name and release date of Friday, 2 p.m.
"Love Hangover" will be released ahead of her first full-length solo album "Ruby," which will be unveiled on March 7. The singer released the music video for "Zen," another track to be included in "Ruby," on Saturday.
"Ruby" will contain 15 songs featuring global stars such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.
