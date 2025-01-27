 Blackpink's Jennie to release 'Love Hangover' prerelease track to solo album 'Ruby,' on Friday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Jennie to release 'Love Hangover' prerelease track to solo album 'Ruby,' on Friday

Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 27 Jan. 2025, 16:40
A teaser image for Jennie's prerelease track ″Love Hangover″ [ODD ATELIER]

A teaser image for Jennie's prerelease track ″Love Hangover″ [ODD ATELIER]

 
Jennie of Blackpink will release "Love Hangover," a prerelease track to her solo album "Ruby," on Friday.
 
The singer's agency Odd Atelier uploaded a photo to its social media on Sunday, unveiling the track's name and release date of Friday, 2 p.m. 
 

Related Article

 
"Love Hangover" will be released ahead of her first full-length solo album "Ruby," which will be unveiled on March 7. The singer released the music video for "Zen," another track to be included in "Ruby," on Saturday.
 
"Ruby" will contain 15 songs featuring global stars such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea jennie ruby love hangover

More in K-pop

Blackpink's Jennie to release 'Love Hangover' prerelease track to solo album 'Ruby,' on Friday

IVE to bring 'IVE Scout' fan concert series to Seoul in April

Red Velvet’s 10th-anniversary concert film to be released Feb. 5

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

New reality show 'Good Day' hosted by G-Dragon to air on Feb. 16

Related Stories

Blackpink's Jennie reveals upcoming album in Christmas Day video

Blackpink's Jennie donates $74,400 to teenager charity project

Blackpink's Jennie to collaborate with Zico on a new song

Agency of Blackpink's Jennie denies her father is behind fiction featuring the group

Fans accuse actor Margaret Qualley of being 'racist' to Blackpink's Jennie
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)