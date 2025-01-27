 Seoul subway fares to increase by 150 won in first half of year
Seoul subway fares to increase by 150 won in first half of year

Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 12:15
An exit of Yeouido Station in Seoul [YONHAP ]

Subway fares in the capital area will increase by 150 won ($0.10) to 1,550 won sometime in the first half of the year, according to the Seoul metropolitan government Monday.
 
The hike was agreed to by the local governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon, as well as Korea Railroad, during a meeting early in the month.
 
Subway fares were increased from 1,250 won to 1,400 won in October 2023, and the Seoul government had said a further 150 won increase would come in 2024.
 
The government did not follow through, however, amid efforts to stabilize prices.
 
"We reached a consensus at an interagency meeting that, separate from the current political and social situation, we should swiftly raise the fare in line with our previous announcement, considering the subway's deficit," a Seoul government official said. "There were concerns that if we don't raise the fare this time, it will keep being postponed."
 
The increase is expected to take effect "in the first half of the year," the official said, noting there are procedural issues to handle first.

