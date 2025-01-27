Snow, rain worsen road congestion as the Lunar New Year holiday begins
Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 10:23 Updated: 27 Jan. 2025, 12:16
- PARK EUN-JEE
Korea started the Lunar New Year holiday with scattered rain and snow flurries on Monday, although most areas have seen only a few snowflakes.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government had predicted snowfall of 10 (4 inches) to 20 centimeters, but only rain fell in the capital city in the morning.
However, snow advisories have been issued for some central regions of the country, including Gangwon and the Chungcheong provinces, and parts of Gyeonggi, such as Incheon, Yangju and Pocheon.
The Korea Meteorological Administration expected the showers to continue through Tuesday as easterly winds from the edge of a high-pressure system located over northeastern China have triggered rain or snow to the east coast.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the low-pressure system will move northeast of Korea, while continental high-pressure from the southeast expands its influence. This will bring strong northwesterly winds and continuing precipitation.
The inclement weather is expected to lengthen travel times as many Koreans hit the roads to return to their hometowns for the holiday.
The estimated driving time from Seoul was 6 hours to Busan as of 9 a.m., 5 hours and 30 minutes to Ulsan, and 5 hours to Gwangju and Daegu.
It will take 3 hours and 10 minutes to reach Gangneung from Seoul and 2 hours and 40 minutes to reach Daejeon, according to the Korea Expressway Corporation.
