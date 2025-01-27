The spirit of the times in Korea’s 80th year of liberation

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation. According to data released by Japan's Cabinet Office in December 2023, Korea’s nominal GDP per capita reached $35,563, surpassing Japan's $33,849. Among the 38 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Korea ranked 21st, just ahead of Japan at 22nd. Reflecting on the two nations’ 20th-century histories, their journey over the past 80 years is nothing short of extraordinary.Liberation in 1945 was both an emancipation from Japanese imperial rule and the starting point for building a modern nation-state. The spirit of the times bestowed upon us was “nation-building anew.” This ethos was embodied in the pursuit of industrialization, a bid to escape poverty and dependency and democratization, a quest for liberty and equality. Having fallen behind global progress, the process took the form of “catch-up industrialization” and “catch-up democratization.”Catch-up industrialization was characterized by a single-minded focus on growth, encapsulated in the strategy of “growth first, distribution later.” Rapid economic development followed, elevating the material conditions of everyday life. Within this context, catch-up democratization took root. Once basic material needs were met, aspirations for freedom and human rights intensified, leading to a grassroots-driven democratic movement and the institutionalization of procedural democracy.The achievements of catch-up industrialization and democratization were not monopolized by any one group. Citizens, workers, entrepreneurs, bureaucrats and political leaders — such as Park Chung Hee and Kim Dae-jung —each played critical roles. Viewing history through the lens of either elite-driven or populist perspectives offers only a partial narrative. Both elites and the populace were invoked as “the people” of Korea, forging a productive synergy of leadership and followership to pursue a history of “catching up and surpassing.”The pressing question now is Korea’s current position in 2025. In the larger arc of history, Korea stands at the threshold of a new era, one that transcends the eras of industrialization and democratization. Yet in the realm of current events, the nation faces economic anxiety symbolized by “Peak Korea,” societal concerns stemming from an aging population, and political turmoil epitomized by “reactionary martial law.”On the 80th anniversary of liberation, two guiding principles emerge as our modern spirit of the times.In the 21st century, Korea has pursued concepts like “green growth,” “creative economy” and “income-led growth.” Strategies such as “innovative growth,” “co-prosperity” and “inclusive growth” have also been proposed, each bearing lofty names. My perspective is straightforward: regardless of its name, the primary agent of growth is the private sector, while the government should lead in redistribution.The road map for "Economic Growth 2.0" is clear. It involves a value-neutral redefinition of the relationship between the market and the state, the formulation of new growth strategies in industries such as AI, biotechnology, energy, and culture industry and the development of trade policies targeting Asian markets amid the U.S.-China rivalry. Additionally, Korea must forge a social pact between capital and labor to navigate the digital transformation. This process must balance seemingly competing goals: growth and redistribution, efficiency and equity, technological advancement and the protection of vulnerable groups.In the epilogue of "South Korea's Democracy in Crisis" (2022), the book which I co-authored with Shin Gi-wook at Stanford University’s Asia-Pacific Research Center in 2022, I analyzed the presidential election of that year as a product of the era of populism, post-truth and culture wars. Populism fosters hatred and demonization of the opposing side, post-truth amplifies tribalism and extremism and culture wars drive societies into a state of psychological civil war.Democracy, at its core, is a system and culture designed to minimize violence when differences in opinion arise. Its essence lies in reconciling and compromising diverse values and interests. Today, democracy is in crisis primarily because 21st-century populism stokes division and gaslights the public with an “us versus them” narrative. Democracy is far more than a YouTube algorithm. In an era of hyper-connectivity and hyper-individualism, redesigning institutions to distribute power and fostering a culture of mutual recognition are twin imperatives for our democracy.Two phrases come to mind as we reflect on this 80th anniversary. “What I want most of all is the power of high culture,” declared independence leader Kim Gu in his 1947 essay "My Wish". And from BTS’s 2018 song "Answer: Love Myself": “Our lives are long / Believe in me in the maze / Winter will pass / And spring will come again.”In a 2019 interview, BTS referenced Kim Gu’s idea of the “power of culture.” With a population of 51.75 million, Korea stands tall as a proud middle power on the global stage. On this milestone anniversary, I wish to reinterpret BTS’s lyrics: history is long. If we find ourselves lost in a maze, let us trust in the diverse individuals that make up our “we.” Let us believe in the strength of Korea — that after this winter, a new spring will surely come.