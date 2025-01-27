To prevent disappointment from becoming distrust

“Politicians’ primary function is to disappoint.”This line from Julian Barnes’ novel "The Only Story" (2018) made me chuckle when I first read it. Elizabeth Finch, the protagonist, expresses this biting observation, summarizing the behavior of politicians and politics in a single sentence. It also seemed like a cautionary message to abandon any naive hope in politics or politicians.Promises and expectations are a recipe for disappointment. Politicians, needing to win the hearts of voters, often make lavish promises and raise expectations. Let’s be honest — anyone trying to win someone over needs to offer something sweet. By Finch’s definition, disappointing the electorate might be seen as politicians simply performing their natural function.Yet, even within this inevitability, there are degrees and intensities of disappointment. Disappointment can arise even when promises are kept due to differences in expectations between the two sides. The greater the gap in expectations, the stronger the disappointment. However, the most egregious cases occur when politicians make promises they have no intention of keeping or renege after securing what they wanted — a betrayal that leaves a bitter taste. This “bait-and-switch” turns public promises into empty rhetoric, escalating disappointment to distrust. The misalignment of promised outcomes or the familiar “flip-flopping” of positions exacerbates this distrust.On Jan. 23, the Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung raised the issue of trust in his New Year’s press conference, aiming to piece together the fractured puzzle of his party’s credibility. Lee declared that “ideology and factionalism do not put food on the table,” advocating for a pro-business, pragmatic approach focused on growth led by the private sector. “Corporate competitiveness is national competitiveness,” he emphasized, adding, “Jobs are created by businesses, and the growth and success of companies drive the economy.” Lee called for respecting the expertise and creativity of the private sector and minimizing obstacles to corporate activities.For businesses, Lee’s shift in tone might seem welcome, but whether it inspires genuine optimism remains uncertain. Skepticism abounds, and not without reason. Take, for instance, the DP’s announcement on Jan. 20 of its second set of legislative priorities for the year. Included among the ten policy initiatives were the so-called “four bills to prevent intermediary exploitation,” which encompass amendments to the Labor Standards Act, the Act on the Protection of Dispatched Workers, the newly proposed Act on the Protection of Employees during Business Transfers and amendments to the Construction Workers Act. These initiatives, together with the party’s pursuit of the controversial “Yellow Envelope Act,” pile additional burdens on businesses already weighed down by excessive regulations.One of the proposed measures, the Act on the Protection of Employees during Business Transfers, would mandate the transfer of employee contracts during mergers and acquisitions, while also requiring companies to notify labor unions in advance and essentially granting workers veto power. Such provisions could make business restructuring or asset sales significantly more challenging, if not outright impossible. Critics argue that these measures, ostensibly aimed at protecting workers, excessively infringe upon the principles of private autonomy and freedom of contract. In extreme cases, businesses may find themselves left with no choice but to shut down.Other proposals pose similarly daunting challenges. Amendments to the Act on the Protection of Dispatched Workers, for example, would require employers to disclose details of labor costs and intermediary fees to temporary employees, ostensibly to prevent exploitation. Yet industry insiders worry that this could effectively force businesses to reveal proprietary contractual information, creating further headaches for employers.The DP’s push to amend the National Assembly Act also alarms business leaders. If passed, the law would require companies to comply with requests from the legislature for documents or appearances, even if they involve confidential business information or personal data. CEOs and corporate executives summoned to parliamentary hearings would have no recourse, regardless of whether they are abroad or indisposed due to health reasons.On the flip side, legislation that businesses view as essential to their operations has seen little progress. For instance, a special semiconductor bill aimed at exempting research and development (R&D) personnel from the rigid 52-hour workweek rule remains stalled. Likewise, the “Three Energy Bills,” which include measures to expand power grids and manage high-level radioactive waste facilities, have languished in committee.If Lee Jae-myung genuinely intends to abandon ideological dogmatism and factional partisanship, his words must be backed by tangible actions. Businesses will not be convinced by rhetoric alone. Continuing to stifle corporate activities while claiming to champion their importance will only deepen distrust. As the adage goes, actions speak louder than words. To avert disappointment from devolving into irreparable distrust, Lee and his party must act decisively to align their promises with policies that truly support business growth.After all, no one wants to say, “I thought you meant it when you said businesses were important.”