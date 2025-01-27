Today's fortune: Jan. 27, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: Southeast1936: Laughter may bloom.1948: You may receive respect and recognition.1960: Today is the best day ever.1972: You may work on something with a promising future.1984: You could pursue something you love and are good at.1996: Luck is on your side today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1937: Take care of your health.1949: Live with a warm heart.1961: Approach others with an open mind.1973: You may receive new information.1985: Knowledge is power, so collect information.1997: Analyze the situation and build your confidence.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautionLove: EncounteringLucky direction: West1938: Avoid overexerting yourself.1950: Unexpected things might occur.1962: Live according to the times.1974: Stay young at heart and connect with younger generations.1986: Something new may arise.1998: Take things step by step without rushing.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: ColorfulLucky direction: West1939: Pay attention to your body’s signals.1951: Do not be swayed by advertisements.1963: Be cautious of overly friendly people.1975: Avoid being overly optimistic.1987: Plans may not align perfectly with reality.1999: Recognize the gap between dreams and reality.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1940: Take a warm bath to relax.1952: Give more than you receive today.1964: A slower pace may be beneficial.1976: Carefully assess the situation.1988: Anticipate outcomes carefully.2000: Stay focused and prioritize your studies.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: South1941: Everything seems appealing today.1953: Remember that today is the youngest you’ll ever be.1965: If you have something you want to do, start now.1977: Your enthusiasm might be at its peak.1989: Challenge yourself with confidence.2001: Passion is a hallmark of youth.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1942: Act as a stabilizing presence in your family.1954: Balance the old and the new.1966: Use your experience and wisdom to guide your actions.1978: You may see new opportunities and feel motivated.1990: You could connect well with a superior.2002: Blue-toned outfits will suit you today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1943: Rest and take care of yourself.1955: Don’t hesitate to spend on self-care.1967: Drink water or tea frequently.1979: Seek advice from experienced individuals or seniors.1991: Focus on increasing the overall pie instead of short-term gains.2003: Dress warmly and brightly.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: West1944: Small efforts build great things.1956: Everything has its proper place.1968: Small contributions create something significant.1980: The right people and resources may come together.1992: Teamwork and unity are keys to success.2004: Emotional connections with others will flourish.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: North1945: Be rational and don’t let emotions cloud your judgment.1957: Decisions should be made with a clear mind.1969: Maintain a balanced and neutral stance.1981: Complete tasks before others.1993: Life is a continuous competition.2005: Stay hydrated with tea or water.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1946: Flexibility in thinking can be beneficial.1958: Familiar routines bring comfort.1970: Focus on your priorities.1982: Look at the big picture instead of the small details.1994: Prioritize safety and precision over speed.2006: Take a moment to enjoy music.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1935: Start a new hobby.1947: Keeping busy makes life enjoyable.1959: Be proactive and optimistic.1971: Work harmoniously with juniors or subordinates.1983: Optimism and inspiration will brighten your day.1995: A productive and fulfilling day lies ahead.2007: You’ll find mornings more advantageous than afternoons.