Today's fortune: Jan. 27, 2025
Published: 27 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 (Dec. 28 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: Southeast
1936: Laughter may bloom.
1948: You may receive respect and recognition.
1960: Today is the best day ever.
1972: You may work on something with a promising future.
1984: You could pursue something you love and are good at.
1996: Luck is on your side today.
Ox
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1937: Take care of your health.
1949: Live with a warm heart.
1961: Approach others with an open mind.
1973: You may receive new information.
1985: Knowledge is power, so collect information.
1997: Analyze the situation and build your confidence.
Tiger
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Caution
Love: Encountering
Lucky direction: West
1938: Avoid overexerting yourself.
1950: Unexpected things might occur.
1962: Live according to the times.
1974: Stay young at heart and connect with younger generations.
1986: Something new may arise.
1998: Take things step by step without rushing.
Rabbit
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Colorful
Lucky direction: West
1939: Pay attention to your body’s signals.
1951: Do not be swayed by advertisements.
1963: Be cautious of overly friendly people.
1975: Avoid being overly optimistic.
1987: Plans may not align perfectly with reality.
1999: Recognize the gap between dreams and reality.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1940: Take a warm bath to relax.
1952: Give more than you receive today.
1964: A slower pace may be beneficial.
1976: Carefully assess the situation.
1988: Anticipate outcomes carefully.
2000: Stay focused and prioritize your studies.
Snake
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: South
1941: Everything seems appealing today.
1953: Remember that today is the youngest you’ll ever be.
1965: If you have something you want to do, start now.
1977: Your enthusiasm might be at its peak.
1989: Challenge yourself with confidence.
2001: Passion is a hallmark of youth.
Horse
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1942: Act as a stabilizing presence in your family.
1954: Balance the old and the new.
1966: Use your experience and wisdom to guide your actions.
1978: You may see new opportunities and feel motivated.
1990: You could connect well with a superior.
2002: Blue-toned outfits will suit you today.
Sheep
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1943: Rest and take care of yourself.
1955: Don’t hesitate to spend on self-care.
1967: Drink water or tea frequently.
1979: Seek advice from experienced individuals or seniors.
1991: Focus on increasing the overall pie instead of short-term gains.
2003: Dress warmly and brightly.
Monkey
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Robust
Love: United
Lucky direction: West
1944: Small efforts build great things.
1956: Everything has its proper place.
1968: Small contributions create something significant.
1980: The right people and resources may come together.
1992: Teamwork and unity are keys to success.
2004: Emotional connections with others will flourish.
Rooster
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
1945: Be rational and don’t let emotions cloud your judgment.
1957: Decisions should be made with a clear mind.
1969: Maintain a balanced and neutral stance.
1981: Complete tasks before others.
1993: Life is a continuous competition.
2005: Stay hydrated with tea or water.
Dog
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1946: Flexibility in thinking can be beneficial.
1958: Familiar routines bring comfort.
1970: Focus on your priorities.
1982: Look at the big picture instead of the small details.
1994: Prioritize safety and precision over speed.
2006: Take a moment to enjoy music.
Pig
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1935: Start a new hobby.
1947: Keeping busy makes life enjoyable.
1959: Be proactive and optimistic.
1971: Work harmoniously with juniors or subordinates.
1983: Optimism and inspiration will brighten your day.
1995: A productive and fulfilling day lies ahead.
2007: You’ll find mornings more advantageous than afternoons.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)