BTS's Jin, J-Hope wish fans happy new year: 'I hope you're always healthy'
Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 14:30 Updated: 28 Jan. 2025, 14:53
- YOON SO-YEON
BTS's Jin and J-Hope, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Ateez, The Boyz and a dozen more K-pop stars shared messages of love and support for fans just in time for the Lunar New Year.
"The 2025 Eulsa Seollal is here, and all of you did so well last year," said Jin in a video uploaded to YouTube at noon on Tuesday. Eulsa refers to the Year of the Blue Snake in the zodiac cycle.
"I received so much love from every ARMY and I'm trying my best to be even better this year. I hope ARMY will enjoy another happy year with me this year."
ARMY, whose members bandmate J-Hope also referred to in his congratulatory video, is the name of BTS's official fan club.
"I hope this is a year where everything that ARMY hopes for becomes true," J-Hope said. "My first wish is ARMY's health. I hope you're always healthy. I'm waiting for the day that I can meet ARMY."
Other K-pop acts, including Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Ateez, The Boyz, Ampers&One, xikers and Billlie, also shared messages for fans, clad in Korean traditional dress, or hanbok.
Here are photos of the K-pop stars. Happy New Year!
