 BTS's Jin, J-Hope wish fans happy new year: 'I hope you're always healthy'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's Jin, J-Hope wish fans happy new year: 'I hope you're always healthy'

Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 14:30 Updated: 28 Jan. 2025, 14:53
Jin of boy band BTS, top, and bandmate J-Hope [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Jin of boy band BTS, top, and bandmate J-Hope [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BTS's Jin and J-Hope, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Ateez, The Boyz and a dozen more K-pop stars shared messages of love and support for fans just in time for the Lunar New Year.
 
"The 2025 Eulsa Seollal is here, and all of you did so well last year," said Jin in a video uploaded to YouTube at noon on Tuesday. Eulsa refers to the Year of the Blue Snake in the zodiac cycle.
 

Related Article

 
"I received so much love from every ARMY and I'm trying my best to be even better this year. I hope ARMY will enjoy another happy year with me this year."
 
ARMY, whose members bandmate J-Hope also referred to in his congratulatory video, is the name of BTS's official fan club.
 
"I hope this is a year where everything that ARMY hopes for becomes true," J-Hope said. "My first wish is ARMY's health. I hope you're always healthy. I'm waiting for the day that I can meet ARMY."
 
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Other K-pop acts, including Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Ateez, The Boyz, Ampers&One, xikers and Billlie, also shared messages for fans, clad in Korean traditional dress, or hanbok.
 
Here are photos of the K-pop stars. Happy New Year!
 
Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Ampers&One [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Ampers&One [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band BoyNextDoor [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band BoyNextDoor [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band xikers [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band xikers [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Ateez [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Ateez [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band ARrC [MYSTIC STORY]

Boy band ARrC [MYSTIC STORY]

Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

Girl group WJSN [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group WJSN [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Artists from Pledis Entertainment, clockwise from top right: Producer Bumzu, singer Baekho, singer and actor Hwang Min-hyun, boy bands Seventeen and TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Artists from Pledis Entertainment, clockwise from top right: Producer Bumzu, singer Baekho, singer and actor Hwang Min-hyun, boy bands Seventeen and TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Artists from RBW, clockwise from top left: Mamamoo, Oneus, Purple Kiss and Onewe [RBW]

Artists from RBW, clockwise from top left: Mamamoo, Oneus, Purple Kiss and Onewe [RBW]

Artists from IST Entertainment, from top: Apink, Weeekly and ATBO [IST ENTERTAINMENT]

Artists from IST Entertainment, from top: Apink, Weeekly and ATBO [IST ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Billlie [MYSTIC STORY]

Girl group Billlie [MYSTIC STORY]

Singer Wonho [HIGHLINE ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Wonho [HIGHLINE ENTERTAINMENT]

Singers Baek A-yeon, top, and boy band All(H)ours [EDEN ENTERTAINMENT]

Singers Baek A-yeon, top, and boy band All(H)ours [EDEN ENTERTAINMENT]

Artists from Big Planet Made, including singer Lee Seung-gi (first row at left), Taemin of SHINee (second row at left), girl group Viviz (third row at left) and girl group Bad Villain (bottom right) [BIG PLANET MADE]

Artists from Big Planet Made, including singer Lee Seung-gi (first row at left), Taemin of SHINee (second row at left), girl group Viviz (third row at left) and girl group Bad Villain (bottom right) [BIG PLANET MADE]

Artists from Beat Interactive, clockwise from top left: Son Ho-young, Changjo of boy band Teen Top, Forestella and A.C.E [BEAT INTERACTIVE]

Artists from Beat Interactive, clockwise from top left: Son Ho-young, Changjo of boy band Teen Top, Forestella and A.C.E [BEAT INTERACTIVE]


BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BTS Tomorrow X Together Enhypen Ateez xikers BB Girls Ampers&One Billlie

More in K-pop

ONF to 'upgrade musical identity' with Feb. 18 release

XG to drop album of 'dramatically rearranged' hit tracks on Jan. 31

BTS's Jin, J-Hope wish fans happy new year: 'I hope you're always healthy'

NCT 127 to perform at Tokyo Dome on May 21 and 22

Rosé's 'APT.' reaches No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100, highest for a K-pop female soloist

Related Stories

HYBE artists make up 40% of K-pop albums sold in first half of 2023

BigHit Music appoints Shin Seon-jeong as general manager

Tomorrow X Together's fifth EP 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' passes 1.56 million pre-orders

Tomorrow X Together to launch official characters on Thursday

Tomorrow X Together set to become the first K-pop act at AXE Ceremonia in Mexico
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)