NCT 127 to perform at Tokyo Dome on May 21 and 22

Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 12:29 Updated: 28 Jan. 2025, 13:20
Boy band NCT 127 [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band NCT 127 will hold two concerts at Tokyo Dome on May 21 and 22, its agency, SM Entertainment, said Tuesday.
 
The Tokyo Dome concerts are part of the band's "Neo City - The Momentum" world tour that began earlier this month with two concerts at southern Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.
 

This will be the band's third time performing at the Tokyo's largest stadium.
 
The "Neo City - The Momentum" tour, NCT 127's fourth world tour, will take place from February to May in 15 regions around the world.
 
Members Taeyong and Jaehyun are currently serving their mandatory military duties. Taeyong is expected to finish on Dec. 14 and Jaehyun on May 3, 2026.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NCT NCT 127 SM Entertainment

