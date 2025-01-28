 ONF to 'upgrade musical identity' with Feb. 18 release
ONF to 'upgrade musical identity' with Feb. 18 release

Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 15:12
Boy band ONF [WM ENTERTAINMENT, RBW]

Boy band ONF will release "ONF:MY Identity," the first part of its second full-length album, on Feb. 18.
 
"'ONF:MY Identity' is the first part of ONF's full-length album that will be filled with ONF's upgraded musical identity," the band's WM Entertainment said Tuesday.
 

"ONF:MY Identity" comes 10 months after ONF's eighth EP, "Beautiful Shadow," was released last April.
 
ONF, pronounced “on and off," debuted in 2017 with single “On/Off.” It consists of five Korean members — Hyojin, E-Tion, Seungjun, Wyatt and MK — and one Japanese member, U.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
