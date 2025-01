ONF to 'upgrade musical identity' with Feb. 18 release

Boy band ONF will release "ONF:MY Identity," the first part of its second full-length album, on Feb. 18."'ONF:MY Identity' is the first part of ONF's full-length album that will be filled with ONF's upgraded musical identity," the band's WM Entertainment said Tuesday."ONF:MY Identity" comes 10 months after ONF's eighth EP, "Beautiful Shadow," was released last April.ONF, pronounced “on and off," debuted in 2017 with single “On/Off.” It consists of five Korean members — Hyojin, E-Tion, Seungjun, Wyatt and MK — and one Japanese member, U.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]