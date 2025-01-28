More in K-pop

Rosé's 'APT.' reaches No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100, highest for a K-pop female soloist

Blackpink's Jennie to release 'Love Hangover' prerelease track to solo album 'Ruby,' on Friday

IVE to bring 'IVE Scout' fan concert series to Seoul in April

Red Velvet’s 10th-anniversary concert film to be released Feb. 5

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady