 Rosé's 'APT.' reaches No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100, highest for a K-pop female soloist
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rosé's 'APT.' reaches No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100, highest for a K-pop female soloist

Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 11:29 Updated: 28 Jan. 2025, 11:43
The cover image of ″APT.″ (2024), a collaboration by Rose of girl group Blackpink and pop star Bruno Mars [THE BLACK LABEL]

The cover image of ″APT.″ (2024), a collaboration by Rose of girl group Blackpink and pop star Bruno Mars [THE BLACK LABEL]

 
Rosé of Blackpink climbed up to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "APT." (2024), the highest ever for a female K-pop soloist on the U.S. music chart.
 
"APT.," a collaboration with pop star Bruno Mars, inched up two spots a new Hot 100 high, Billboard said in a chart reveal article published Monday.
 

Related Article

 
Released last October, "APT." debuted at No. 8 on the Hot 100 singles chart in the last week of October, making her the first K-pop solo singer to sit on the top 10 rankings on the Billboard's most influential song chart.
 
The song's No. 3 spot comes after weeks of fluctuation due to Christmas carols and other winter songs that dominated the song chart during the past couple of months.
 
The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.
 
"APT." is a prereleased track from "rosie," the K-pop star's first solo full-length album, which was released Dec. 6.
 
Inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the "apartment game," "APT." has gained international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word "apartment," pronounced as "apateu," a Korean abbreviation of the word.
 
"APT." also topped the Pop Airplay chart, becoming the first No. 1 on the chart by a prominent K-pop act, according to Billboard.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Rosé Blackpink Bruno Mars Billboard

More in K-pop

Rosé's 'APT.' reaches No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100, highest for a K-pop female soloist

Blackpink's Jennie to release 'Love Hangover' prerelease track to solo album 'Ruby,' on Friday

IVE to bring 'IVE Scout' fan concert series to Seoul in April

Red Velvet’s 10th-anniversary concert film to be released Feb. 5

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

Related Stories

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ 'APT.' hits No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100, setting K-pop record

Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists

Rosé, aespa dominated Korea's 2024 music market, says KMCA report

Rosé and Bruno Mars to perform global hit 'APT.' at MAMA Awards

Pretaped? Rosé and Bruno Mars' performance gets mixed reviews
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)