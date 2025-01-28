Rosé's 'APT.' reaches No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100, highest for a K-pop female soloist
Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 11:29 Updated: 28 Jan. 2025, 11:43
Rosé of Blackpink climbed up to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "APT." (2024), the highest ever for a female K-pop soloist on the U.S. music chart.
"APT.," a collaboration with pop star Bruno Mars, inched up two spots a new Hot 100 high, Billboard said in a chart reveal article published Monday.
Released last October, "APT." debuted at No. 8 on the Hot 100 singles chart in the last week of October, making her the first K-pop solo singer to sit on the top 10 rankings on the Billboard's most influential song chart.
The song's No. 3 spot comes after weeks of fluctuation due to Christmas carols and other winter songs that dominated the song chart during the past couple of months.
The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.
"APT." is a prereleased track from "rosie," the K-pop star's first solo full-length album, which was released Dec. 6.
Inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the "apartment game," "APT." has gained international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word "apartment," pronounced as "apateu," a Korean abbreviation of the word.
"APT." also topped the Pop Airplay chart, becoming the first No. 1 on the chart by a prominent K-pop act, according to Billboard.
