Rosé's 'APT.' reaches No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100, highest for a K-pop female soloist

NCT 127 to perform at Tokyo Dome on May 21 and 22

BTS's Jin, J-Hope wish fans happy new year: 'I hope you're always healthy'

XG to drop album of 'dramatically rearranged' hit tracks on Jan. 31

ONF to 'upgrade musical identity' with Feb. 18 release

Related Stories

Howl about that: XG expands world tour with new dates in Japan

XG to drop 'Winter Without You' on Friday

Girl group XG to 'break down stereotypes' with new single 'Woke Up'

Japanese girl group XG to drop second single 'Mascara'

Girl group XG partners with Riot Games to release new single