XG to drop album of 'dramatically rearranged' hit tracks on Jan. 31
Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 14:56
Girl group XG will release its new album, "XDM Unidentified Waves," on Jan. 31 at midnight, its agency, XGALX, said Tuesday.
"'XDM Unidentified Waves' will be an album that will open up a world of music never before seen, with XG's existing songs that have been dramatically rearranged," the agency said in a press release.
XG's hit dance tracks, including "GRL GVNG" (2023), "Woke Up" (2024), "Puppet Show" (2023) and "New Dance" (2023), will be rearranged and remade into new tracks, according to the agency.
Jakops, chief producer and CEO of XGALX, produced the album.
XG will continue "The first HOWL" tour this year with stops in China, Japan and Australia. The girl group is also set to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
