Bored over the Lunar New Year? What to watch on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+
Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 07:30
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
This year’s Lunar New Year brings more than just a bowl a tteokguk, or rice cake soup, and family gatherings. It’s also gifted many with a generous six-day holiday — or up to nine days, for those who have been lucky enough to take Jan. 31 off.
With so much free time, it’s natural to be unsure of how to spend it, especially during those quiet moments when the holiday dishes are finished, conversations have run dry and everyone’s worn out from the journey home.
A good film can be the perfect way to fill the downtime. But how much time do you actually find yourself spending picking out what to watch on streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+?
To save you from endlessly scrolling through options, the Korea JoongAng Daily has put together a list of recommended Korean films to watch during the Lunar New Year, from historical dramas that reflect on the past to heartfelt stories about family and friendship, action-packed films that deliver a satisfying punch, films that explore meaningful connections and even a spooky pick for those craving a little thrill.
On Netflix
Netflix, one of the most popular streaming platforms in Korea, offers a vast selection of films, and “Dog Days” (2024) might be the perfect pick for family gatherings, especially for dog lovers. There’s nothing quite like the pure joy of seeing lovable, wagging tails and adorable faces bringing warmth to a cozy family home, capturing just the right spirit for the holidays.
Directed by Kim Deok-min, the film revolves around pet owners who meet each other in a vet’s office, offering a heartfelt story and exploring the special bond between humans and their furry companions. The film features a star-studded lineup including Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung and veteran actors Yoo Hai-jin, Kim Seo-hyung, Kim Yun-jin, Jung Sung-hwa and Daniel Henny.
The film is also available on domestic streaming service Tving.
This year’s Lunar New Year follows one of the most tumultuous periods in Korean contemporary history, during which the country’s president declared martial law and was later impeached and arrested.
Historical film “12. 12: The Day” (2024) has likely been one of the most talked-about films, especially following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt on Dec. 3. For those curious about the buzz, now is the perfect time to watch.
However, a word of caution: It might be best to skip the film if your family holds polarized political views.
“12.12: The Day,” directed by Kim Sung-su, follows the nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979, during which a military coup d’état broke out in Seoul. It features actors Hwang Jung-min and Jung Woo-sung, playing fictional versions of former president Chun Doo Hwan and a military leader who opposes him. The late President Chun Doo Hwan seized power through a military coup in 1979 and imposed nationwide martial law in 1980.
If you're looking for a conversation starter, the 2011 film “Sunny” might be just the right pick. With its portrayal of seven high school girls in the 1980s who come together and become unstoppable, this film is sure to spark plenty of discussions across a wide range of age groups.
Directed by Kang Hyoung-chul, the film tells the story of Na-mi, a middle-aged woman on a mission to reunite with long-lost high school friends. Her journey begins when she coincidentally runs into Chun-hwa, one of her old friends, at a hospital while visiting her mother. Chun-hwa, facing a terminal illness, has one final wish: to bring their group back together.
The film alternates between two time periods: the 1980s, when the characters were high school students, and 2010, the present day. The high school timeline begins when Na-mi transfers to a school in Seoul from one in South Jeolla.
The film stars Shim Eun-kyung, Kang So-ra, Park Jin-joo, Nam Bo-ra, Min Hyo-rin and Chun Woo-hee as high school students alongside Yoo Ho-jeong, Jin Hee-kyung and Koh Soo-hee as the characters’ adult versions.
This film is also available on TVing.
On Disney+
One of the most successful Korean film franchises is undoubtedly “The Round-up” series, counting four installments to date, three of which have surpassed 10 million ticket admissions. The franchise is set to release four more films in the future, continuing its reign at the box office.
The latest four installments — “The Outlaws” (2017), “The Roundup” (2022), “The Roundup: No Way Out” (2023) and “The Roundup: Punishment” (2024) — are all available on Disney+, offering the perfect way to relieve heavy feelings and refresh your mood with their thrilling action alongside your family. However, keep in mind that the first installment is rated R, so it may not be suitable if you have underage viewers in the family.
The films center around detective Ma Seok-do, played by Don Lee, as he sets out to round up various criminals. Each installment introduces a new villain, adding a fresh twist and unique flavor to the series.
For families craving a little spice — especially the spooky kind — “Handsome Guys” (2024) might be the perfect treat for the holidays, with its blend of horror and comedy.
The story follows two carpenters, far from the typical handsome leads, who buy a new mountain cabin in the countryside, dreaming of a peaceful life. However, their plans take a chilling turn when they realize an unexpected addition to their new home: an evil spirit lurking in the basement.
Directed by Nam Dong-hyeop, the film features Lee Sung-min and Lee Hee-jun as the carpenters, as well as Gong Seung-yeon, Park Ji-hwan and Lee Kyoo-hyung.
On Apple TV+ and Tving
There aren’t many Korean projects on Apple TV+, but one that stands out is a series that explores one of the most challenging periods in Korean history — the Japanese colonization of Korea (1910-45).
While it’s not a film, “Pachinko” (2022-24), Apple TV+’s historical drama, may resonate differently across generations, offering a deep and emotional portrayal of the pivotal era. It could even lead to an actual storytime session with grandparents, creating a bonding moment to better understand their experiences and perspectives.
Based on Korean American author Lee Min-jin's best-selling 2017 novel of the same name, “Pachinko” revolves around the story of four generations of Koreans in Japan, known as Zainichi Koreans. Zainichi Koreans have faced severe discrimination in Japanese society and endured limitations to their livelihoods, making operating a pachinko parlor — filled with vertical pinball machines mainly used for gambling — one of the few options left to them.
Documentary film "The Last of the Sea Women” (2024), which follows a group of haenyeo, or female sea divers, on Jeju Island, capturing their daily lives in and out of the water, is also available on Apple TV+. It’s a great option for families looking to spend more educationally meaningful time together.
The film was directed by Sue Kim, who was a Peabody nominee for her Netflix documentary film “The Speed Cubers” (2020).
Also, for those who don’t have Apple TV+, there’s no need to worry, as Korea’s domestic streaming platform, Tving, offers a dedicated section for Apple TV+ content for its subscribers.
While Tving provides AppleTV+’s content, it also features a wide range of Korean content.
One standout is one-man action thriller film “Night Fishing” (2024), starring actor Son Suk-ku. This film is perfect for families seeking a unique cinematic experience without committing too much time.
Directed by Moon Byoung-gon, the 13-minute film follows an unidentified fisherman, played by Son, who encounters mysterious events at an EV charging station at night. Shot from the car’s perspective, the film presents various angles of the character through cameras installed both inside and outside the vehicle.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)