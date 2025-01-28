 Director steps down from 'The Glory' screenwriter's new Netflix series
Director steps down from 'The Glory' screenwriter's new Netflix series

Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 12:13 Updated: 28 Jan. 2025, 13:11
Director Lee Byeong-heon, left, and screenwriter Kim Eun-sook [NETFLIX, NEWS1]

Director Lee Byeong-heon stepped down from the production of Netflix's upcoming drama series written by "The Glory" (2022) screenwriter Kim Eun-sook for "personal reasons."
 
"Director Lee Byeong-heon stepped down from 'All The Love You Wish For' due to personal reasons," Netflix said on Monday. "We cannot disclose when and why he stepped down. We ask for your understanding."
 

"All The Love You Wish For" began shooting in February last year and finished in October. It is written by Kim, who is famed for her work on "The Glory," "Descendants of the Sun" (2016), "Mr. Sunshine" (2018) and more.
 
Lee is known for hits such as films "Twenty" (2015) and "Extreme Job" (2019) and JTBC series "Be Melodramatic" (2019).
 
Director Ahn Gil-ho, who worked with Kim on "The Glory," has been working with the crew since last July, according to media reports.
 
"The remaining work is being continued by the production company's professional staff," Netflix said.
 
"All The Love You Wish For" is a romantic comedy series revolving around an overly emotional Genie of the Lamp, played by actor Kim Woo-bin, who is summoned by a cold-hearted woman, played by actor Bae Suzy, making three bizarre wishes.
 
The release date of the series has not been finalized yet.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
