Actors Shin Hae-sun, Lee Jun-hyuk to star in upcoming Netflix mystery series

IU, Park Bo-gum star in upcoming Netflix series set on Jeju Island

New reality show 'Good Day' hosted by G-Dragon to air on Feb. 16

Director steps down from 'The Glory' screenwriter's new Netflix series

Related Stories

'The Glory' becomes most popular show on Netflix globally

New Netflix series 'The Glory' to premiere on Dec. 30

'The Glory' director admits to having been a bully in school

Streaming services up the ante with hit shows [REWIND 2023]

'The Glory' director accused of school bullying in anonymous post