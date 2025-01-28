 Air Busan plane on fire at Gimhae International Airport: fire authorities
Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 22:58 Updated: 28 Jan. 2025, 23:11
Fire authorities work to extinguish a fire that broke out on an Air Busan passenger plane at Gimhae International Airport on Jan. 28. [YONHAP]

A fire broke out on an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae International Airport in Busan late Tuesday evening.
 
At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the tail section of an Air Busan aircraft that was preparing for takeoff from the main runway of Gimhae International Airport.
 
All 176 passengers and crew evacuated, and there were no casualties, according to authorities.
 
However, it was reported that the fire is currently spreading toward the fuselage as of 11:10 p.m.
 
Fire authorities are currently working to fully extinguish the fire, mobilizing as much manpower and equipment as possible.
 
Update, Jan. 28: Exact number of passengers and crew updated 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
