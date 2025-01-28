Four KTX lines delayed by cold wave, snow
Several KTX trains will run slower due to a cold wave and heavy snowfall on Tuesday, Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) announced the same day.
“KTX trains are running at a reduced speed in some sections to ensure safety due to the nationwide heavy snowfall and cold wave," Korail said Tuesday. "We ask for your understanding."
The sections with reduced operating speeds are the Gyeongbu High Speed Line from Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, to Daegu; the Honam High Speed Line from Osong-eup, Cheongju, North Chungcheong, to Gongju, South Chungcheong; the Gangneung Line from Manjong to Gangneung, Gangwon; and the Jungang Line from Wonju, Gangwon, to Bongyang, North Chungcheong.
The country received heavy snowfall nationwide on Tuesday, with some regions seeing more than 5 centimeters (1.9 inches) per hour.
