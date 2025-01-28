Heavy snow blankets Korea day before Lunar New Year
Published: 28 Jan. 2025, 12:55
Heavy snow continued into the early morning of Tuesday, the day before the Lunar New Year, and the entire country was left covered in snow as the temperature dropped sharply and fallen snow froze over.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, snow was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.39 to 1.18 inches) per hour, mainly in areas where heavy snow warnings have been issued, such as the central region, Honam, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang and Jeju. In some areas, snow was falling at a rate of around 5 centimeters per hour.
The current snow cover on Jeju’s Halla Mountain is 120 centimeters, much taller than a child.
According to the Seoul Meteorological Observatory in Songwol-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul, the snowfall in the city is 2.5 cm. However, Gwanak District, southern Seoul and Sillim-dong, southern Seoul have received 13.8 cm of snowfall so far.
Snowfall will continue nationwide. Jeju will receive snow or rain.
The temperature will drop further during the Lunar New Year.
The morning low temperature on Wednesday is expected to be between minus 14 degrees Celsius (57 degrees Fahrenheit) and minus 1 degree Celsius, and the daytime high temperature is expected to be between minus 5 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.
The morning temperature in the central and the northeastern mountainous regions of North Gyeongsang may drop below minus 12 degrees Celsius, and a cold wave warning may be issued.
The strong winds blowing across the country with a momentary wind speed of around 55 kilometers (34 miles) per hour will significantly lower the perceived temperature.
