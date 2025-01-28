Today's fortune: Jan. 28, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1936: Eat well to stay healthy.1948: Good health is wealth.1960: Trust your instincts.1972: You may face pleasant dilemmas.1984: You might have decisions to make.1996: The world is vast, and there is much to do.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1937: Live a life of generosity.1949: Enjoy spending rather than hoarding.1961: Flexibility is key today.1973: Look beyond immediate gains.1985: Focus on the bigger picture.1997: The early bird catches the worm.Wealth: SpendingHealth: ModerateLove: FrustratedLucky direction: West1938: Be cautious of overly friendly people.1950: Don’t let your children dictate your actions.1962: Money is more reliable than people.1974: Balance rewards and discipline.1986: Avoid standing out or unnecessary action.1998: Refrain from flashy words or behavior.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautionLove: FrustratedLucky direction: West1939: Excessive rigidity can lead to breakage.1951: Gentleness triumphs over strength.1963: Let go of preconceived notions.1975: Being overly kind may lead to being taken for granted.1987: Always double-check before moving forward.1999: Study and wait for the right moment.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: RomanticLucky direction: East1940: Be cautious even if something seems appealing.1952: Open your heart to others.1964: Live with love and gratitude.1976: Happiness comes from giving love.1988: Show your spouse affection openly.2000: Love can be painful but is part of youth.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: North1941: Appreciate the beauty of life.1953: Take pride in the life you’ve lived.1965: Luck is on your side today.1977: Someone or something may capture your heart.1989: Happiness may fill your day.2001: Dreams can come true.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: West1942: Today is the youngest you’ll ever be.1954: Live life fully in this era of longevity.1966: Perseverance will bring success.1978: Stay focused despite distractions.1990: Your path is uniquely yours.2002: Wear jewelry or a metal watch for charm.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1943: Eat foods that are easy to digest.1955: Let go of past regrets.1967: Appreciate the value of slow moments.1979: Give and take fairly.1991: Align your goals with those above you.2003: Listen to soothing music.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: North1944: Stay balanced when navigating relationships.1956: Having more responsibilities means dealing with more stress.1968: Avoid thinking you’re the only solution.1980: Be cautious about your words.1992: Keep your true feelings private.2004: Avoid envy; it leads nowhere.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: West1945: Two is better than one; three is even better.1957: Family unity is crucial.1969: Opportunities or the right people may arise.1981: Unity leads to success.1993: Your social connections may flourish.2005: Communication will go smoothly.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1946: Appreciate the simple joys of daily life.1958: Find comfort in your routine.1970: Combat monotony with frequent stretches.1982: Be future-focused, not complacent.1994: Take a mental break to recharge.2006: Stay humble, no matter what.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1935: The day will have its ups and downs.1947: Don’t procrastinate; finish tasks today.1959: The morning may be better than the afternoon.1971: Enjoy an upbeat, refreshing day.1983: Unexpected earnings or opportunities may arise.1995: A lucky day awaits you.2007: Build strong friendships.