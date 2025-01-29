 Rice cake exports hit fresh high in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Rice cake exports hit fresh high in 2024

Published: 29 Jan. 2025, 13:22 Updated: 29 Jan. 2025, 14:06
 
Songpyeon, a type of sticky rice cake called tteok, is eaten over Chuseok holiday. [YONHAP]

Songpyeon, a type of sticky rice cake called tteok, is eaten over Chuseok holiday. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's exports of traditional rice cakes reached a fresh high in 2024, data showed Wednesday, driven by the growing popularity of Korean food around the globe.
 
Outbound shipments of rice cakes reached $91.4 million in 2024, up 17.5 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 

Related Article

 
The latest figure marks a sharp increase from $34.3 million recorded in 2019.
 
By destination, exports to the United States amounted to $34 million, followed by the Netherlands with $8 million and Vietnam $6.7 million.
 
The ministry especially attributed the strong shipments of rice cakes to the growing popularity of tteokbokki, a spicy street food made with rice cakes.
 
"Amid the popularity of home meal replacements and Korean entertainment content, the demand for tteokbokki has also increased," an agricultural ministry official said.
 
The Oxford English Dictionary has recently added tteokbokki to its list of entries, explaining it as "a Korean dish consisting of small, cylindrical rice cakes cooked in a spicy sauce made with gochujang, usually served as a snack (often as street food)."

Yonhap
tags Business Rice cakes Korean food

More in Economy

LCC seat proportion in Korea outpaces Asia-Pacific average

Rice cake exports hit fresh high in 2024

Investors dump tech stocks after record $593 billion Nvidia loss

25 percent of Korean companies will work during Lunar New Year, survey shows

Economic jitters following botched martial law decree will likely last through first half of year: BOK researcher

Related Stories

[ZOOM KOREA] Spreading the spirit of sharing through rice cake

Korea to provide 50,000 tons of rice to 6 poverty-hit nations

[Taste of Hansik] Get nostalgic with one of Korea's favorite comfort foods

[The fountain] The irony of food security in Korea

[The fountain] The irony of food security in Korea (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)