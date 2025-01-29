Outfit advice: A simple guide on wearing hanbok correctly
Published: 29 Jan. 2025, 07:00
SHIN MIN-HEE
Hanbok (traditional Korean dress), when worn right, exudes an elegant and polished look that gives a nod to Korean culture and history. The attire is now mainly worn during weddings or at Gyeongbok Palace, but is still also frequently donned during the Seollal or Chuseok holidays.
Hanbok is like a swan: It may appear so refined on the surface, but you’ll find yourself paddling madly underwater — or more precisely — confused over where each string goes or which layer to put on first when wearing it traditionally.
The hanbok that are oftentimes worn by tourists in the palaces in central Seoul are different from the true, traditional style worn centuries ago. Modernized hanbok can come in two simple pieces, top and bottom, but the conventional hanbok is comprised of many more components and layers, with up to eight pieces for one complete look — excluding accessories.
Here are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when trying on a hanbok.
The correct way to wear hanbok begins with the inner layers going outward. Put on the undergarments first — the top and bottom (either pants or skirt) — and the beoseon, or the traditional socks. These inner pieces help absorb sweat.
For men, put on the jeogori (long-sleeved jacket) and baji (pants). In some variations, there may be an additional vest (jokki) or an overcoat (durumagi), especially for when it’s chilly.
For women, put on the chima, or the flouncy, voluminous wrap-around outer skirt. Neatly tie the strings of the chima, which will most likely be around the chest area. The jeogori comes next and durumagi too.
The two strings of the V-neck jeogori, for both male and female hanbok, are called goreum, which must be tied in a specific way. This part is usually considered the trickiest, as it’s not as widely done for casual outfits.
Among the numerous methods to make the half-ribbon knot, the Korea Craft and Design Foundation advises to start by holding the two goreum in each hand. You should then overlap your shorter, right goreum over the longer, left goreum and tie them into a knot. Fold the longer goreum and insert it through a loop formed with the shorter goreum. Pull the longer goreum upward and the shorter goreum downward to tighten the half-ribbon shape. Voilà! Your knot, or maedeupgo, is complete.
Now it’s time to accessorize. Norigae (tassel ornament), daenggi (ribbon tied at the end of braided hair), binyeo (hairpin), jokduri (coronet worn on a wedding day) and ayam (winter cap) are major examples of accessories worn by females. Males usually wear gat, or a traditional hat.
When thinking of hanbok, the frequently seen versions in the Insa-dong neighborhood of Jongno District, central Seoul, come to mind. The area is lined with rental shops particularly popular among foreigners who can, for a couple of hours, rent the clothing item for prices ranging from 25,000 won ($17) to around 100,000 won.
But there are a few differences between these and traditional hanbok. The traditional versions were chiefly made from natural fabrics like silk, while the cheaper and more casual options are made from synthetic fibers like polyester. The length of the chima tends to be shorter as well to make it easier to walk around in. The designs prioritize comfort and are more modernized than the simple, modest traditional versions.
