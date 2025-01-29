K-pop artists wish fans a happy Lunar New Year
Published: 29 Jan. 2025, 16:33 Updated: 29 Jan. 2025, 16:55
- YOON SO-YEON
K-pop acts wished fans good luck and fortune in 2025 with congratulatory messages sent through videos on Wednesday, the day of Seollal.
"I hope everything that you wish for comes true this year," EXO member Xiumin said in a video uploaded on Wednesday morning.
"Don't forget that your health is the most important thing. I hope that every day of this year is filled with good health and happiness. Smile more and be happier."
Xiumin's bandmates Baekhyun and Chen also left messages for fans, thanking everyone for their unwavering support during the past year.
"I'm always so grateful for your unchanging love," Baekhyun said. "I'll always try to be the Baekhyun who gives back the love you give me."
Girl groups IVE, Le Sserafim, ILLIT, Kiss of Life, WJSN and Candy Shop also shared congratulatory messages for fans. Most groups shot the video while wearing hanbok, the Korean traditional dress.
Boy bands Monsta X, Cravity and ZeroBaseOne also left their messages.
"We hope that all Zerose get our energy and make this a year full of new opportunities and challenges," ZeroBaseOne said in a press release. Zerose is the name of the boy band's fan club.
"Our goal is to spend more time with Zerose and be happy together. Ultimately, it's to love Zerose more. We promise to visit you more often. Let's promise each other to be happy every day this year."
