 Jeon Hyun-moo wins Grand Prize at MBC Entertainment Awards for third time
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 29 Jan. 2025, 17:23
Entertainer Jeon Hyun-moo, winner of 2024 MBC Entertainment Awards' Grand Prize [MBC]

 
Entertainer Jeon Hyun-moo received the Grand Prize at the MBC Entertainment Awards for the third time.
 
The 2024 MBC Entertainment Awards, the annual awards ceremony honoring the best programs and talents that were shown on MBC during the past year, took place on Tuesday night in Sanga-dong, western Seoul. The awards show was initially set to take place on Dec. 29 but was postponed due to the Jeju Air crash.
 

Jeon received the Grand Prize for the excellent skills as hosts of multiple MBC shows, including "Home Alone" (2013-) and "Omniscient Interfering View" (2018-).
 
"Born as an only son without a special talent or hobby, who only just studied, the only thing that I enjoyed was entertainment and variety shows," Jeon said upon receiving the award.
 
Jeon received MBC's Grand Prize in 2017 and 2022. 
 
Entertainers Park Na-rae, left, and Jang Do-youn [MBC]

 
"I always thought that I wanted to be in that little square box and make people, who are as lonely as I was, happy," he continued. "I don't think this was given to me because I have a special talent. I think it's because I've always kept my goal from day one."
 
"I will always try to give you a show that gives you something to go on with, something to make you smile even after it ends," he added.
 
The Entertainment Program of the Year went to "Home Alone." Entertainer of the Year went to Kim Dae-ho, Kian84, Jeon and Yu Jae-seok. The Excellence Award went to Kim and Jang Do-youn for variety shows and Kian84da and Park Na-rae for reality shows. The Excellence Award for radio shows went to Kim Eana.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Jeon Hyun-moo wins Grand Prize at MBC Entertainment Awards for third time

