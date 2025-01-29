 Kim Jong-un inspects nuclear facility, calls for stronger nuclear shield
Published: 29 Jan. 2025, 11:28 Updated: 29 Jan. 2025, 11:49
 
Kim Jong-un (middle) inspects a nuclear material production base and a nuclear weapons research facility on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a nuclear-material production base and a nuclear weapons institute, emphasizing that strengthening the nuclear shield is "indispensable" amid a long-term confrontation with "the most vicious hostile countries."
 
Kim made the remarks during his inspection of the production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, where he reviewed the core processes for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and learned about the present production status, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said without specifying the date.
 

North Korea's security situation, in which "a long-term confrontation with the most vicious hostile countries is inevitable," makes it "indispensable" for the country to steadily strengthen the nuclear shield to cope with existing and new security dangers and to guarantee its sovereignty, interests and development right, the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
 
The external situation facing North Korea "remains grave and the challenges of the hostile forces are becoming ever more pronounced," he said, adding that nuclear weapons stockpiling and its increase by geometrical progression provide an absolute force capable of thoroughly containing North Korea's enemies.
 
The leader stated the country's nuclear technical forces are growing stronger day by day, affirming that "guaranteeing peace and security by dint of strength is our mode of struggle and option."
 
He also ordered the overfulfillment of the plan for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and the strengthening of the country's nuclear shield.
 
Kim Jong-un (2nd from top) inspects the nuclear-material production base with officials on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

The KCNA did not specify the nuclear-material production base Kim visited, but photos it published suggest it might be the same facility he inspected in September last year.
 
Kim's latest pledge for stronger nuclear capabilities, coming just days after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed an intent to reach out to him, suggests he may not reciprocate and instead continue with the current confrontational stance.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Kim Jong-un North Korea Nuclear

