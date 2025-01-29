 North Korean media report on Yoon's insurrection indictment
North Korean media report on Yoon's insurrection indictment

Published: 29 Jan. 2025, 16:43
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol sits attends his impeachment trial hearing at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 23. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Yoon Suk Yeol sits attends his impeachment trial hearing at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 23. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
North Korea's state media reported Wednesday on the indictment of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over insurrection charges, three days after it occurred.
 
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's daily newspaper for general readers, published an article covering Yoon's indictment on Sunday under physical detention by prosecutors.
 

The article cited Yoon's charges of masterminding insurrection, stating that his impeachment trial and criminal investigation are accelerating after he caused massive social and political chaos by declaring martial law.
 
The article also reported on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' repeated failed attempts to forcibly bring in Yoon for questioning and the subsequent referral of his case to the prosecution.
 
"Puppet Yoon ended up simultaneously facing an impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court and a criminal trial at the Seoul Central District Court," the article said, adding that the president will remain in detention until the first ruling in the case.
 
The article cited statements from the main opposition Democratic Party and other progressive civic groups, claiming that Yoon is still "instigating ultra right forces into a riot and struggling to escape the impeachment crisis."
 
It also cited foreign news media outlets as reporting on Yoon's "pathetic" circumstances, saying he has set the worst "dark records" as a sitting president.
 
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea President Yoon media

