No. of injured victims from Busan airplane fire rises to 7, all with minor injuries

The number of victims injured in an airplane fire at a Busan airport the previous day has risen to seven, all with minor injuries, fire authorities said Wednesday.On Tuesday night, an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong caught fire at its tail while preparing to take off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan, prompting all its 176 passengers and crew members to evacuate.Fire authorities in Busan said Wednesday that seven people were receiving treatment at hospitals for injuries sustained in the fire.Authorities had initially reported the number of casualties as three but revised the tally after further examinations.Four of the victims were crew members who complained of chest discomfort due to smoke inhalation, while the three others — a woman in her 70s and two in their 50s — complained of pains in their tailbones and backs.Gimhae International Airport was operating normally as of Wednesday, with all 279 flights scheduled for the day running as planned, except for eight Air Busan flights that were canceled.Yonhap