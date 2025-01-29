Today's fortune: Jan. 29, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: West1936: Cherish your descendants; they bring joy.1948: Your home will likely be bustling with people.1960: A day filled with love and happiness.1972: Reflect on your ancestors and family heritage.1984: You might enjoy delicious meals but avoid overeating.1996: Family should take precedence over others.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: ConnectedLucky direction: East1937: You may receive news from relatives.1949: Enjoy mutual affection with those around you.1961: Long-distance travel is possible.1973: Plan for traffic; start your journey early.1985: Today will be filled with familial warmth.1997: Capture precious moments with photos.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Your life will be infused with happiness.1950: Your home will be filled with laughter.1962: Feel pride in the life you’ve built.1974: Giving or receiving gifts is likely.1986: A cozy, fulfilling day awaits you.1998: Enjoy a cheerful and vibrant day.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: RomanticLucky direction: South1939: Familial bonds will grow stronger today.1951: A day filled with mutual affection.1963: Appreciate the value of ancestors and family.1975: Show your spouse extra care and love.1987: Practical gifts will be appreciated.1999: Blood ties are thicker than water.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: ConnectedLucky direction: North1940: Anticipation marks your day.1952: Value traditional customs today.1964: Old friends and long-held values are cherished.1976: Spend quality time with parents and siblings.1988: Reflect on your ancestors.2000: You may have favorable financial opportunities.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1941: A nostalgic day to reminisce about the past.1953: A positive outlook enhances everything.1965: Be proud of your accomplishments.1977: Compliments can bring out the best in people.1989: A day of giving and receiving.2001: You might receive some pocket money.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1942: Emphasize tradition and family values.1954: Balance old customs with modern life.1966: Spend wisely and meaningfully.1978: Thoughtful spending enhances your quality of life.1990: Reach out to superiors with warm greetings.2002: Build skills and focus on personal growth.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: ConnectedLucky direction: West1943: Enjoy the pleasure of new possessions.1955: Bond with loved ones while preparing meals.1967: Affection and connection will shine through today.1979: Spend happily on joyful moments.1991: Reunite with family and relatives.2003: A balanced and neutral day.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: North1944: Stay youthful and engage with younger generations.1956: Adopt a broad and open-minded perspective.1968: Tackle household tasks with family cooperation.1980: While physically tired, your heart will be content.1992: Cash gifts might be more appreciated than items.2004: Affirm others with positive acknowledgment.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1945: A bustling home brings joy.1957: Act as the family’s cornerstone.1969: Find joy in both old and new things.1981: Capture cherished moments with photos.1993: Live fully in the present moment.2005: Dress warmly and brightly.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: Northwest1946: Family is your greatest treasure.1958: Good events are even better when shared.1970: Harmony within the family brings ultimate happiness.1982: Enjoyment and happiness will fill your day.1994: Blood ties surpass all others.2006: Unite as one for success.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: ConnectedLucky direction: South1935: Approach life with an open heart.1947: An urge to share and care for others arises.1959: Make meaningful expenditures.1971: Prioritize family over external obligations.1983: A day filled with travel; prioritize safety over speed.1995: A day of warm greetings and social interactions.2007: Strengthen your emotional resilience.