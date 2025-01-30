 Mask marketing: Sales climb as flu cases spike
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 17:49
A shopper picks out masks at a store in Seoul on Jan. 30. [YONHAP]

A shopper picks out masks at a store in Seoul on Jan. 30.
 
According to consumer data, mask sales have jumped 55 percent in January compared to a month earlier, and by some 20 percent on year. Flu cases were on the rise in the final few weeks of 2024, with a 136 percent week-on-week increase in the last week of the year.
