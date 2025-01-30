SK Telecom's AI assistant 'aster' to feature connection to major apps: Sources

SK Telecom's envisioned AI assistant service for global users will likely feature connections to popular online applications, such as Google Calendar, sources said Thursday.The assistant, named aster, is expected to help users create to-do lists and make reservations for transportation and accommodations based on their schedules on Google Calendar, according to the sources.Aster is an advanced AI agent designed to help users organize their daily routines through features like planning, execution, reminders and advice. It is scheduled to be officially launched in North America in the second half, following the start of a beta service in March.It will operate autonomously as an "agentic AI," capable of making complex decisions and acting based on conversational interactions with users.SK Telecom is also considering integrating aster with other popular online applications, such as the business review website Yelp and taxi-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.Additionally, the Korean company is working to incorporate the AI search engine Perplexity into aster."We will decide what kind of application programming interface to adopt for our actual service after receiving consumer feedback from our beta service for North American users in March," an SK Telecom official said.Yonhap