 SK Telecom's AI assistant 'aster' to feature connection to major apps: Sources
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK Telecom's AI assistant 'aster' to feature connection to major apps: Sources

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 18:32
A logo of "aster," an AI service developed by SK Telecom for global users [SK TELECOM]

A logo of "aster," an AI service developed by SK Telecom for global users [SK TELECOM]

 
SK Telecom's envisioned AI assistant service for global users will likely feature connections to popular online applications, such as Google Calendar, sources said Thursday.
 
The assistant, named aster, is expected to help users create to-do lists and make reservations for transportation and accommodations based on their schedules on Google Calendar, according to the sources.
 

Related Article

 
Aster is an advanced AI agent designed to help users organize their daily routines through features like planning, execution, reminders and advice. It is scheduled to be officially launched in North America in the second half, following the start of a beta service in March.
 
It will operate autonomously as an "agentic AI," capable of making complex decisions and acting based on conversational interactions with users.
 
SK Telecom is also considering integrating aster with other popular online applications, such as the business review website Yelp and taxi-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.
 
Additionally, the Korean company is working to incorporate the AI search engine Perplexity into aster.
 
"We will decide what kind of application programming interface to adopt for our actual service after receiving consumer feedback from our beta service for North American users in March," an SK Telecom official said.

Yonhap
tags Korea AI SK Telecom Aster

More in Industry

SK Telecom's AI assistant 'aster' to feature connection to major apps: Sources

Chipmakers, Big Tech brace for fallout from DeepSeek breakthrough

Samsung Display earns green certificate for its new office building

Mask marketing: Sales climb as flu cases spike

Making it rain or flooding the market? Bill on water-damaged cars sparks debate.

Related Stories

SKT CEO lays out new roadmap to achieve success in AI era

SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to develop large language model

SKT to release AI agent 'Aster' with North American beta

SK Telecom chief says future of telcos lies with AI tech

SKT, Deutsche and SoftBank to form joint AI venture
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)