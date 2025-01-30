Samsung Display earns green certificate for its new office building

Samsung Display, a panel manufacturing unit of Samsung Electronics, said Thursday that its new office building has received top ratings from a U.S. green building certification system for its energy efficiency and eco-friendly design.Samsung Display Research, the company's newly built headquarters in Giheung on the southern outskirts of Seoul, received the highest "platinum" grade in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, developed by the nonprofit U.S. Green Building Council.LEED evaluates the design, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, homes and neighborhoods in eco-friendly ways, aiming to help building operators and owners use green products and practices.The new building was recognized for its high energy efficiency.The company incorporated advanced energy management technologies from the initial design and construction stages, enabling the real-time monitoring and optimization of energy use.This system allows operators to comprehensively analyze energy consumption and environmental conditions both indoor and outdoor as well as energy costs.The building also features its own solar power facility, helping secure additional points for the certification.In addition to energy efficiency, the headquarters excelled in water utilization.It includes rainwater and graywater reuse systems, along with low-maintenance landscaping in its outdoor park, minimizing water consumption.The company also earned recognition for minimizing the environmental impact throughout the project, from site selection to the actual construction process."Our new office building was designed not only for the people who work at Samsung Display, but also for the local community and the future environment," said Lee Kun-hyung, head of global infra technology at Samsung Display. "It reflects our ambition to become a carbon-neutral landmark in the mid- to long-term."Yonhap