BTS's Jimin posts assurance of group's determination to return
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 15:13
- SHIN MIN-HEE
BTS’s Jimin recently assured fans of his determination for the boy band to resume activities as a whole soon.
“We are still committed to showing everyone who’s been waiting for us the best performance on stage,” the band member posted on the fan community platform Weverse on Wednesday.
“It’s been quite some time since we’ve all performed together and been devoted to working on the stage and music, which makes me a little afraid,” the post continues.
“We’ll try. We will return all right.”
Jimin and fellow bandmember Jungkook enlisted together in December 2023 for their mandatory military services. They are expected to be discharged in June.
“We’ve seen two new years since enlisting,” Jimin continued. “It’s been about one year and two months, but it seems that the time here flows differently. It’s not easy, but we’re learning a lot and we can’t wait to share all our stories with you in the future.
“This year particularly, the conversations between Jungkook and I have changed a lot. We’ve been talking about what to prepare for when we meet you all again, since that day is inching closer, and how we should present ourselves and our futures.”
Jimin’s song “Who,” the lead track for his solo album “MUSE,” remains on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the 26th week.
