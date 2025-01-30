 Girls' Generation's Yoona hosts her final 'MBC Gayo Daejejeon'
Girls' Generation's Yoona hosts her final 'MBC Gayo Daejejeon'

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 12:53 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 13:16
The hosts for “2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Wannabe.″ From left: SHINee's Minho, Girls' Generation's Yoona and TWS's Dohoon [MBC]

Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, a longtime host for the annual year-end music program “2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon,” said she will not be returning next year.
 
The first part of the show, under the subtitle “Wannabe,” was aired on Wednesday after being prerecorded on Dec. 31 last year, which was not broadcast at the time due to the Jeju Air crash.
 

Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, a longtime host for the annual year-end music program “2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon,” said she will not be returning next year. [MBC]

The second and final part is set to be broadcast on Thursday at 4:50 p.m.
 
Yoona has been hosting “MBC Gayo Daejejeon” since 2005. This year, she hosted alongside SHINee’s Minho and TWS’s Dohoon.
 
“It’s my 10th year being the MC for ‘Gayo Daejejeon,’” she said during the recording. “I think the last time is always a bummer. I’ll always be sure to support the show. I wish time would pass by slowly at least for today.”
 
Stills from “2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Wannabe″ [MBC]

The first part of the show featured a myriad of K-pop song covers, such as NCT Wish performing Girls’ Generation’s “Kissing You” (2007), (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon performing G-Dragon’s “Power” (2024) and BoyNextDoor and ZeroBaseOne collaborating to perform Girls’ Generation’s “Mr. Mr.” (2014), Blackpink’s “Playing with Fire” (2016) and BoA’s “No. 1” (2002).
 
There were more collaborative performances by Kiss of Life’s Belle and John Park, NCT’s Mark and Lee Young-ji and ITZY’s Yuna, aespa’s Karina and NMIXX’s Sullyoon.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags mbc yoona girls generation

