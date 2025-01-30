Stray Kids adds new dates to 'dominATE' world tour
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 13:25 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:10
Stray Kids has added new dates to its ongoing world tour "dominATE."
According to JYP Entertainment, the boy band will perform in Shizuoka, Japan, from May 10 to 11 and May 17 to 18, in Arlington, Texas, on June 7, Madrid on July 23 and Rome on July 30.
The shows in Arlington and Madrid were originally single-day events, but the agency decided to add more dates after tickets sold out immediately.
Stray Kids is traveling to 34 cities and regions for 55 concerts as part of "dominATE." The band recently wrapped up performances in Hong Kong and will perform in Chile in late March, followed by shows in Brazil, Peru and Mexico.
The band will also hold a fan meet and greet event titled "SKZ 5’Clock" at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from Feb. 14 to 16.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
