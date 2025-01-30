 aespa kicks off U.S. leg of 'Synk: Parallel Line' world tour
aespa kicks off U.S. leg of 'Synk: Parallel Line' world tour

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:14 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:22
Girl group aespa kicked off its second world tour, ″Synk: Parallel Line,″ on June 29, 2024, at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songa District, southern Seoul. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group aespa recently began the American leg of its ongoing “Synk: Parallel Line” world tour.
 
According to SM Entertainment on Thursday, tickets for Tuesday's Seattle show at the accesso ShoWare Center sold out, including seats with restricted views.
 

Girl group aespa performs at the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle, Washington, on Jan. 28. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

The girl group is set to perform in California on Thursday and Saturday, followed by a show in Mexico City on Tuesday. aespa will then travel to cities such as Orlando in Florida, Toronto, London, Paris and Madrid, with performances continuing through mid-March.  
 
aespa debuted in 2020 with the song “Black Mamba” and has enjoyed continuous commercial success with hits like “Next Level” (2021), “Savage” (2021), “Girls” (2022), “Supernova” (2024) and “Whiplash” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
